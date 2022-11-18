Barack Obama Once Trolled Peyton Manning By Granting Him a Special ‘Presidential Pardon’ For a Failed Golf Shot

Peyton Manning is one of a kind. The former star quarterback ruled the game most of the times when he took the field and post retirement, he changed the way football is viewed.

Alongside his brother Eli Manning, Peyton has added a pinch of drama and cheeky commentary to regular NFL viewing which is being loved by football fans across the world.

Moreover, the special guests who are invited to the ManningCast also make the viewing experience all the more enjoyable. Not long ago, the Manning brothers were able to get former President of the United States Mr. Barack Obama on the show and as expected, fans were treated with a lot of never heard before stories.

Barack Obama Took a Dig At Peyton Manning’s Golfing Skills On ManningCast

Sharing one such story, Obama took the fans back to the day when he played golf with the two Manning brothers. Obama claimed that he was quite impressed with Peyton’s game and wouldn’t say much about his own game as he ended up hitting a few wayward shots.

“We had a great match. I’m not going to talk about anybody’s game because I’m pretty sure I hit into the woods and trees a couple of times,” he claimed. Peyton then jumped in and told viewers that Obama actually pardoned him on a terrible shot on first hole.

Presidential pardons come in all shapes and sizes, as Peyton Manning learned. “It was the least I could do, man. Cause I did feel bad for you.” – @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/xiQQnSlNcv — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 25, 2022

Barack then claimed that it was the least that he could have done for him. “I thought you were a high-stakes performer,” the former President said to which Peyton replied that he is happy to throw 4 interceptions on live TV rather than repeat what he did in front of him while playing the first hole.

Barack also reflected to the day when Eli and Peyton met him in the White House. The former President claimed that a couple of silverware went missing after the Manning brothers left but they weren’t able to trace it back to them.

Of course, it was all in good fun and the viewership of that particular ManningCast telecast shows that fans absolutely loved Barack and his stories.

