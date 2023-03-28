“Be Careful” Skip Bayless Warns Jets Fans About Aaron Rodgers Playing Mind Games Amid a Stalemated Trade Drama

The Aaron Rodgers trade drama is taking new stages with each passing day. Every year the former Super Bowl Champion happened to make headlines for his offseason back-and-forth. This year he went a step ahead, wanting to make the transition after 18 seasons in Green Bay.

During this period, Skip Bayless has been quite vocal about the entire situation. Recently he came forward to express his displeasure making harsh comments against the quarterback. Several days have passed, there hasn’t been any progress, and A-Rod has become a laughing stock on the internet.

Skip Bayles calls out Aaron Rodgers with a warning for the entire Jets fanbase

Unlike other quarterbacks, Rodgers has been contemplating a possible retirement for a while. He signed an extension with Green Bay Packers last season, assuring his fans he to play for a few more seasons. His affection towards the Bay area made his followers believe that he will play in GB until retirement, but everything seems to have changed overnight.

“14 years ago I said this guy is a blame deflecting, finger pointing diva, low leadership intangibles who is a master media manipulator that comes up small when it really matters.”@RealSkipBayless on why he was right all along about Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/AULeODYyJv — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 16, 2023

This offseason, he revealed his intentions to play in New York, sending shock across the internet. All these developments seem to have irked Bayless, who recently lashed at the veteran for playing mind games.

“Sounds like Aaron Rodgers has been careless with the truth … AGAIN. I tried to tell you about this guy a long time ago. Be careful what you wish for, Jets.” he wrote on Twitter.

Sounds like Aaron Rodgers has been careless with the truth … AGAIN. I tried to tell you about this guy a long time ago. Be careful what you wish for, Jets. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 28, 2023

Similarly, when Rodgers made his decision public by appearing on the Pat McAfee show, Bayless criticized the veteran for lacking leadership and called him a master media manipulator. Looking at the scenario, it seems his words are making sense. According to him, trusting A-Rod is a big mistake, and the Jets fanbase should be aware of it.

Rodgers brags about his career achievements

The 39-year-old is sure to go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play this game. However, his rational responses and conversations often sparked controversies on social media. He recently found a new buddy in Pat McAfee and appeared frequently on his show.

While speaking about his trade talks, A-Rod expressed his love for Green Bay and claimed to have achieved every milestone in his career. “I’m debatably the best player in franchise history. What’s not debatable is I’m the longest-tenured Packer in history.” Rodgers said.

“You can debate the first part, obviously, Bart, Brett, a number of names have been incredible. You can’t debate anybody who’s been in longer than I have… I mean, I love that city.” he added. It will be interesting to see whether the Jets and the Packers reach a common agreement in the coming days.