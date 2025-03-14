Shedeur Sanders Claims Parting Ways With Deion Sanders Is Not a Big Deal: “I Got the Life Tools”

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts as he talks to son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) after a penalty against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Whether nepotism or envy is to blame, much has been made about Shedeur Sanders’ upbringing. Raised by coaches and analysts, the now 23-year-old signal caller finds himself preparing to come out of the other side of the 2025 NFL Draft, away from his college coach and NFL hall of fame father, Deion Sanders.

Advertisement

On the latest episode of the 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders podcast, the former Colorado Buffalo reflected on his experience speaking with various scouts and members of the media. In noting that “How’s it going to be when pop’s not there?” was one of the main questions that he received throughout his various scrums, 2024 Golden Arm quarterback explained that he’s ready to step away from under his dad’s wings.

“Me and pops had a good run, but all good things must come to an end. The thing is, it’s different if you didn’t know it was going to come to an end one day and it just happened… but you were always ready mentally for that day… It’s not that big of a surprise or that big of a deal, because mentally, I already knew that… I feel like I’ve got the life tools.”

Confident in his father’s training both on and off of the field, Sanders appears to have little to no concern for the fact that he won’t be able to look towards his father on the sidelines anymore.

The FBS leader in completion percentage also mentioned that the scouts were constant in their asking of “What type of player are they getting whenever they draft me.” Asserting that “the experience is there,” Sanders proclaimed that,

“For what these teams are trying to do, take a team that is not so good and change it and have instant success, that’s all I’ve been doing years of my life since I’ve been playing. We wasn’t always in the best situation team-wise, but we always made it work… I’ve done it repeatedly, over and over. Whatever franchise drafts me, they’re going to be extremely happy that they made that decision because of the experience.”

Following the emerging trend of being a top prospect who chose to forgo throwing at the NFL Combine, Sanders still managed to stay productive by meeting with 30 different teams throughout the duration of the scouting event.

In believing that the event went “well,” Sanders claims that he was fond of the overall experience.

“I enjoyed it. I enjoyed meeting all these different people… Knowing that one of these teams, you know, that’s what life is going to be built around in the near future.”

Despite the slumping draft stock, Sanders’ confidence is on the upswing. Regardless of where the Big 12’s Offensive Player of the Year lands in 2025 draft, he’s set to remain one of if not the most accurate and efficient passers of his class. The beautiful thing about Sanders? He knows this.

Possessing an unbridled confidence paired with a hall of fame upbringing that was developed on the national stage at Colorado, the football world has never seen a quarterback like this before. Whether he fails or succeeds is yet to be determined, but one thing is for certain, and that is the fact that the Sanders’ family name is set to extend its relevance.