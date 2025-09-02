Colorado News: “Overthinking” Kaidon Salter Thrown Under the Bus as Skip Bayless Backs Julian Lewis for QB1

Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes opened their season on the wrong note, falling 20–27 to Georgia Tech. It’s hardly the start anyone envisioned for a team with playoff aspirations and dreams of a Big 12 title.

Advertisement

Quarterback Kaidon Salter, who won the starting nod over highly touted freshman Julian Lewis, finished the game completing 17 of 28 passes for just 159 yards and a touchdown. He added another 43 yards and a rushing score on the ground, flashing glimpses of playmaking ability, but overall, it was an underwhelming outing. Already, the calls for Coach Prime to make a switch have begun.

Colorado insider Kevin Borba didn’t hold back in his assessment. He noted Salter’s hesitancy, pointing out that his timing and rhythm were off, and his throws lacked conviction.

“Kaidon Salter was playing hesitant. It felt like he was forcing the throws. I felt like Salter was overthinking a lot of throws. It felt like he was trying way too hard. He didn’t play to his potential, and he was hesitant to run.”

Worse yet, he didn’t use his legs enough to create plays, failing to fully lean into his dual-threat potential. And while much of the blame falls on him, Borba also highlighted that Colorado’s play-calling lacked creativity and punch.

“I think he was putting too much emphasis on trying to throw the ball. There were moments like he was forcing the throw, and if he just runs, he is getting 15 yards. Instead, it’s an incomplete pass or whatever.”

So, should Deion Sanders make the move to Julian Lewis now? Not quite yet. If Salter continues to struggle with accuracy and confidence in the coming weeks, then the door will open for Lewis to take over.

Even Skip Bayless has joined the chorus, predicting that Lewis will get his shot sooner rather than later. While Skip acknowledged Salter’s ability to escape pressure and extend plays with his legs, he emphasized that his inconsistency as a passer simply won’t cut it at this level.

Kaidon Salter is a shifty scrambler but just not accurate enough as a passer. Feels like Deion is going to have to give 5-star Julian Lewis a shot sooner than later. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 30, 2025

For now, the decision rests with Coach Prime. Salter deserves a fair shot to prove he can grow into the role. Settling into the rhythm of a new season takes time, and he does have the tools to succeed. But he’ll need more help: better protection up front and a stronger run game to take the pressure off his shoulders. Most importantly, Deion will have to step in and lift his quarterback’s confidence. Still, as much as patience is preached, the clock is already ticking on Kaidon Salter.