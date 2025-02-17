“I Didn’t Get Benched”: Jalen Hurts Recalls Super Bowl LVII Loss To the Chiefs Before Stopping their Three-Peat Bid in 2025

Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) reacts during the second half of a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

The rightful winner of the Super Bowl LIX MVP Award, Jalen Hurts’ performance throughout the 40-22 battering of the Kansas City Chiefs was instrumental to the team’s success. With Philadelphia’s victory parade officially in the books, the Eagles have now released internal footage of the various moments leading up to their biggest win in franchise history.

Advertisement

Aptly titled How the Eagles Won the Super Bowl, the 15th installment of the franchise’s Unscripted series gives fans a closer look at both the preparation and the mentality behind Hurts’ redemption arc.

While giving a speech to his teammates, Hurts highlighted the emotional pain and adversity that he had to overcome following his defeat at Super Bowl LVII.

Despite an admirable showing that day, the Alabama product was gutted by the end result, noting

“Last time I was here, this **** changed my life… For so long, I was seeking what would I do when I got this moment again… On the biggest stage with everybody watching. I didn’t get benched, I put on a good show… But I left that mother****er so empty”

Determined not to feel that same pain again, Hurts delivered a 119.7 passer rating performance against a top five defense in Kansas City. Thanks to his 72 rushing yards, he only needed to complete just 17 passes to redeem himself on the NFL’s grandest stage.

Fueled by the shortcomings of his past, the five-year veteran turned in a total of 293 offensive yards and three total touchdowns to ensure that he would not have to live with those same failures again.

Now averaging a passer rating of 109.4 in the Super Bowl, the sixth best for a career in NFL history, Hurts can enjoy the offseason knowing that he exercised his demons while simultaneously preventing a historic three-peat for the Chiefs.

Saquon Barkley rejected the Chiefs’ three-peat chances prior to Super Bowl LIX

The bell cow back of Philadelphia was ready to rebuke Kansas City’s odds at winning well before the game ever took place. In explaining that his confidence grew with each and every film session, Barkley’s message to the team was one of unity and superiority.

“These guys can’t **** with us, they really can’t. I don’t care how many times they’ve been here, how many times they’ve won it, they have never seen a team like us.”

Now possessing the power of hindsight, the NFL’s premier running back was clearly right in his assessment of the two teams. The Chiefs never stood a chance in this year’s Super Bowl.

If it wasn’t for a pair of touchdown passes in the waning moments of the contest, the Eagles could have taken home a 40-6 victory, which would have been the second-biggest blowout in Super Bowl history. Suffice to say, both Barkley and the rest of the Eagles’ roster were more than correct to have the amount of confidence that they did heading into the matchup.

The win will officially be remembered as one of the most lopsided contests in the history of the gridiron, as the 2024 iteration of the Philadelphia Eagles has officially cemented themselves as one of the best teams to ever grace the NFL’s championship stage.