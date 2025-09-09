Kelly Stafford: “I Wish Jalen Carter Would Have Spit on Matthew Stafford”

Will Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter be suspended for spitting at Cowboys QB Dak Prescott? That’s the big question as the NFL season heads into Week 2, where the marquee clash between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs awaits next Sunday.

The spitting incident led to Carter’s ejection before even playing a snap in the season opener last week. So, in our book, he’s already served a one-game suspension, and that game check of $57,222 could easily count as a fine.

While we await further repercussions, if any, the incident has triggered conversations in the league circles. Including sarcasm-laced humor by none other than Kelly Stafford.

Matthew Stafford’s wife used the opportunity to joke that she wished her husband had been in Prescott’s place. There’s nothing weird about the comment, though.

Kelly’s disgusted by the spit, no doubt. The only reason she brought it up is because Matthew’s Rams were bounced from the Divisional Round of the playoffs by Carter’s Eagles last season. And the DT played a huge part in that win.

In the final moments of the fourth quarter, Carter successfully sacked Stafford for a pivotal red-zone stop. But as Kelly joked, a spit and ejection could have flipped that moment. And the Rams would have scored and walked away with the win.

“I honestly walked up to Matthew, and I was like, ‘Could you have gotten in his face before the game?’ Cause that’s the guy who tackled Matthew to end it for the [Rams]. So, I was like, ‘Damn, I wish he [Jalen Carter] would have spit on you [Matthew],” Kelly said on The Morning After.

Kelly even had some wordplay ready for her fictional spit incident that was downright hilarious. “It was the spit spat around the world,” she said. Then came, “It was the illegal loogie that got him.”

Matthew added a few of his own lines as well: “The projection that led to ejection” was the first one. Then he tried to better it: “It was quite the face facucet, if you will.” And, “A little football flem instead of football foreplay.”

Who knew Matthew could play with words like that? Not bad at all.

Anyway, the Rams will see the Eagles in Week 3 on the road. And with Carter likely suspended, it could be the perfect chance for Stafford and Co. to get some payback for last year.

No suspension has been announced yet. But with the Chiefs hosting the defending champs next week, a decision should have come out by now if it had to. Either ways, Stafford will have to bring his A-game to Lincoln Financial Field on 21st September.