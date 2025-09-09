mobile app bar

Kelly Stafford: “I Wish Jalen Carter Would Have Spit on Matthew Stafford”

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jalen Carter (left), Matthew and Kelly Stafford (right)

Jalen Carter (left), Matthew and Kelly Stafford (right) / Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Will Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter be suspended for spitting at Cowboys QB Dak Prescott? That’s the big question as the NFL season heads into Week 2, where the marquee clash between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs awaits next Sunday.

The spitting incident led to Carter’s ejection before even playing a snap in the season opener last week. So, in our book, he’s already served a one-game suspension, and that game check of $57,222 could easily count as a fine.

While we await further repercussions, if any, the incident has triggered conversations in the league circles. Including sarcasm-laced humor by none other than Kelly Stafford.

Matthew Stafford’s wife used the opportunity to joke that she wished her husband had been in Prescott’s place. There’s nothing weird about the comment, though.

Kelly’s disgusted by the spit, no doubt. The only reason she brought it up is because Matthew’s Rams were bounced from the Divisional Round of the playoffs by Carter’s Eagles last season. And the DT played a huge part in that win.

In the final moments of the fourth quarter, Carter successfully sacked Stafford for a pivotal red-zone stop. But as Kelly joked, a spit and ejection could have flipped that moment. And the Rams would have scored and walked away with the win.

“I honestly walked up to Matthew, and I was like, ‘Could you have gotten in his face before the game?’ Cause that’s the guy who tackled Matthew to end it for the [Rams]. So, I was like, ‘Damn, I wish he [Jalen Carter] would have spit on you [Matthew],” Kelly said on The Morning After.

Kelly even had some wordplay ready for her fictional spit incident that was downright hilarious. “It was the spit spat around the world,” she said. Then came, “It was the illegal loogie that got him.”

Matthew added a few of his own lines as well: “The projection that led to ejection” was the first one. Then he tried to better it: “It was quite the face facucet, if you will.” And, “A little football flem instead of football foreplay.”

Who knew Matthew could play with words like that? Not bad at all.

Anyway, the Rams will see the Eagles in Week 3 on the road. And with Carter likely suspended, it could be the perfect chance for Stafford and Co. to get some payback for last year.

No suspension has been announced yet. But with the Chiefs hosting the defending champs next week, a decision should have come out by now if it had to. Either ways, Stafford will have to bring his A-game to Lincoln Financial Field on 21st September.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Demon's Souls. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these