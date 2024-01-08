Shedeur Sanders’ Girlfriend Storm Reid Shares Precious Moments After Winning Her First Emmy Award

In the glitz and glamour of the football world, it’s not uncommon for WAGS to shine for their unending support. Occasionally, celebrity icons like Taylor Swift and Simone Biles sparkle for their personal victories. Adding her name to this roster is Shedeur Sanders’ girlfriend, Storm Reid, who stole the limelight from the gridiron. Reid clinched her first Emmy Award at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards celebration.

Taking to Instagram, Reid shared her elation after the win, offering fans a glimpse of this milestone. Her breakthrough came in the ‘Best Drama Guest Actress’ category, outshining the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback. Dressed in a starry bottom and plush pink modern gown, Reid flaunted her Emmy award. Her ear-to-ear smile was notable as she posed for the camera.

She also added a carousel with a picture of her name on the announcing card and a short clip expressing her ecstasy at being recognized. The caption read, “I genuinely cannot articulate how i’m feeling…more words and more pictures tomorrow. THANK YOU. ”

Storm portrayed Riley Abel in the ‘Left Behind’ episode of the HBO Drama Series ‘The Last of Us’. She shared an emotional two-hander with the lead character Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey. Not only does her on-screen performance do justice to the military school friendship with Ellie, but also leaves a lasting impression.

The duo was shown sharing moments of joy in a deserted shopping mall, which secured Reid’s spot in the Emmy winners’ circle. However, on top of her Hollywood accomplishments, her football fandom has made her a star even in the CFB world.

Storm Reid is a Colorado Buffaloes Fan

When it comes to the college football world, Reid and Sanders share quite a romantic story. However, her roots are in the USC Trojan community. But her team loyalties, like most other WAGS, lie in her boyfriend’s program, making her an ardent supporter of the Colorado Buffaloes. She even went to the USC vs Buffs game in Buffs colors!

Storm Reid enrolled in USC to major in Dramatic Arts and minor in African-American studies in 2021. She made her first public appearance with Shedeur on Jan. 12 last year at the premiere of her new movie ‘missing’. Their relationship has been largely private in other respects, with close to no posts with each other on their social media accounts.

Her professional life is as flourishing as her love life, starring in films like ‘12 Years a Slave’ and ‘A Wrinkle in Time’. She was also known for her screen time on ‘Juneteenth’ and ‘Louder and Prouder’ last year. Undoubtedly, her connection with Deion Sanders’ son has earned her much fame and connection in the sports arena. However, her strides off the gridiron- keep fans interested in her personal endeavors.