Before Opening Up About His Health, Deion Sanders Shared How He Watched Film Right Up to Kickoff

After months of trading barbs on social media and various podcasts, the viral sit-down between the pair of former NFL DBs, Deion Sanders and Asante Samuel, proved to be a culture reset for online discourse. While parsing out their differences over the polarizing T-Step technique, the two legends discussed everything from their glory days to Sanders’ ongoing health issues.

Advertisement

While the latter has since captivated headlines and brought Sanders’ availability for the 2025 season into question, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes assured both Samuel and their viewers that he would indeed be picking up the headset once again after signing a massive extension.

“I’ve done no media. I’ve done nothing for a minute. So coming on with you is something. I ain’t been in front of nobody for a minute. I lost about 14 pounds. I’m coming back, but I needed this.”

Prior to discussing Coach Prime’s health concerns, the two of them spent the majority of the podcast bantering about various techniques and strategies from their playing days. When it came to watching film, Sanders was always at the top of the game. Like he said, “I watched film right up till kickoff man.”

“I have a library of VHS tapes man. There’s this iconic picture of me sitting in the locker room before the Super Bowl and I’m sitting up there with some dollar sign drawers. Those were my lucky drawers. And I’m looking at the VHS tape of my opponent. I studied so much bro, I knew everything about them Cats. I knew them like the back of my hand.”

However, Samuel wasnt such a big fan of watching film. He even admitted to being “tricked” into watching film during the early days of his career. After coughing up a game-losing fumble to Syracuse, Samuel was determined not to watch the film back, but his coach had other plans in mind.

“I said I’m not watching no film after this coach. I’m not going to watch film and just assume that this pro set or this route is coming, no. I’m going to watch and find the tendencies I need and take that away from it.”

Ever the veteran, Sanders immediately honed in on what Samuel likely struggled with at the time. “What yard line was the double move on?” he asked. “Plus 50,” Samuel retorted.

The head coach then surmised that, “There ya go. So when they cross the 50, you already know it’s some bull jive… And it probably was on first down.” Samuel couldn’t help but smile and nod his head, “It probably was.”

While the interaction was a crash course in public discourse 101, the conversation also helped to highlight the importance of watching film. Studying the tape may not always be the most exciting experience, but it is a crucial one for those who are hoping to develop a more encompassing understanding of the current state of the game.

Whether it’s Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady, the gridiron’s most revered combatants are, in part, a direct result of the number of hours that they put into the film room. Following his retirement, Brady detailed his film studies during a discussion with Colin Cowherd, in which he noted,

“In my last Super Bowl that I was a part of, it was two weeks of watching film. Friday night, I was just going through the film. I knew Kansas City’s defense better than they knew themselves… I knew the answers to the test. That’s where I was great, that’s where my magic superpower was. It wasn’t how fast I could run, it was how fast I could diagnose what they were doing.”

Simply put, you can’t cheat hard work. After all, those busts in Canton, Ohio, are hard to get for a reason.