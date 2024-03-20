“I Need to Retire”: Travis Kelce Jokingly Throws a Bombshell After Realizing Aaron Donald’s Age

The football community is reeling from the shock of Aaron Donald’s retirement, after making his 10-year-long stint count with the LA Rams in every way possible. Touching upon this topic on their ‘New Heights‘ podcast, Jason Kelce, who also hung up his cleats this year after a 13-season-long tenure with the Eagles, and his brother, Travis, who just clinched his third Super Bowl this year, conveyed their gratitude and love for the star defensive tackle. But what no one expected was for Travis to bring his retirement into the mix.

In a segment of their recent podcast, solely dedicated to Aaron Donald, the Kelce duo reflected on Aaron Donald’s illustrious career, noting that he got a Pro Bowl nod in every season he played, a feat only matched by Barry Sanders. Travis, who is two years older than Donald, and is set to enter his 12th NFL season, lit the conversation up with humorous remarks.

Comparing himself to the former Rams DT, the Chiefs’ tight end states, “Bro Aaron Donald is younger than me.” Jason Kelce followed on by adding, “Well, you guys came in the same year.” However, the younger Kelce revealed that he was actually selected a year prior to Aaron’s selection in 2014, noting,

“No, we didn’t. He retired after 10 years, I’m in my 12th year this year,” adding, “This is blowing my mind dude, I need to retire.”

At 36, Jason Kelce’s tearful retirement announcement after 13 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, underscores the physical and emotional demands of professional football at center. Travis, on the other hand, has been vocal about his stance on not retiring anytime soon, especially now with a chance of clinching the three-peat, a feat no franchise has yet achieved. However, the toll on mind and body has daunted the tight end as well, calling him to consider the specter of retirement “more than anyone could ever imagine”, per WSJ Magazine.

Travis Kelce Vs Average Tight Ends

It is no news that Travis Kelce stands out as a statistical anomaly, abreast with legendary figures like Jerry Rice or Tom Brady. Most players in the tight end position follow a similar career trajectory, but Kelce’s journey has been exemplary. The tight end drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013 defies convention, being rated as one of the greatest of all time. The nine-time Pro Bowler is currently 34 years old, against the peak age for NFL tight ends typically falling between 25 and 30 years old, a study by Apex Fantasy League shows.

In the 2023 season, Travis Kelce, in comparison to other tight ends like T.J. Hockenson, George Kittle, Mark Andrews, and Evan Engram, was no less of a menace. While players like Kelce and Gronk can buck the trend and excel beyond expected age limitations, the data also suggests that the majority of peak tight-end seasons occur before turning 34 years old. However, Kelce, at 34 years old, has no plans to hang his cleats any time soon, as per the Bleacher Report.

Nonetheless, comparing the ages and career trajectories of Travis Kelce and Aaron Donald reveals the uncertainties of NFL careers. Despite Trav’s remarkable durability, having missed just four regular-season games since 2014, Kelce has managed the toll of nearly a dozen surgeries on his way to greatness. So, the question remains: How long can he keep this up? Time waits for no one, and Kelce isn’t getting any younger.