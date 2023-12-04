“Refs Love the Chiefs”: Fans Torch NFL Refs for Favoring Patrick Mahomes by Flagging Jonathan Owens

With Patrick Mahomes at the helm, the Chiefs suffered their fourth loss of the season against the resurgent Packers. Despite the loss, NFL fans have accused the referees of showing favoritism towards the Chiefs and their QB.

With Kansas trailing 19-27 and only a minute and 4 seconds left on the clock, Mahomes found himself unable to locate an open receiver. In a decisive move, he escaped the pocket and rushed with the ball covering a distance of almost 20 yards to secure the crucial first down. Just as he was on the verge of going out of bounds, the Packers’ safety, Jonathan Owens, delivered a hit. As the Chiefs QB was still in bounds when the safety made contact, the hit appeared legal, but the ref on the field disagreed and threw a flag on the play.

On the play, Packers No. 34 received a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness, resulting in the Chiefs’ automatic first down. The call left the fans surprised and frustrated, leading them to question every decision favoring the two-time NFL MVP. Livid with the ruling, they took to social media to express their anger.

Patrick Mahomes Favored Again in the Chiefs Loss and Fans Were Not Happy

The star QB’s Hail Mary pass couldn’t salvage the victory for the Chiefs against Green Bay. However, it was the controversial call on the field that made the headlines and left fans shocked and directing their anger towards the referees who have been accused of favoring Mahomes.

One of the fans quickly pointed out the bias and said, “There is a clear bias with the referees towards the Chiefs/ Mahomes. Something has got to be done about it.”

Another chimed in and said, ” They aren’t even trying to hide it anymore. Every single game it’s the same thing-Refs desperately battling for Mahomes.” This fan wrote,” He was flagged for hitting the pretty boy, not for the legit hit.” A fan called out the league and said,” Awful call. NFL protecting their golden boy.” Lastly, this user noted, ” Simone Biles looking at the refs on the sideline.” Another even took a shot at Brady and said-” NFL playing Tom Brady rules for Mahomes. He got absolutely rocked on that hit too.”

It was another mediocre performance from the defending champions. The offense, which has underperformed throughout the season, delivered another underwhelming performance. Many have blamed the lack of weapons for Mahomes for this situation, but even he hasn’t been the same this season. Even though he has thrown for more than 3000 yards, his 10 picks are a worrying sign.

The Chiefs are now 8-4 this season. That’s more losses than the whole of last season. It leaves them behind the Dolphins for the top seed in the AFC. Andy Reid needs to take serious precautions as the success of the dynasty hangs in balance. They take on the struggling Bills, who are vying for a playoff spot.

The Packers, on the other hand, continue to improve and march toward their playoff hopes. They are now 6-6 this season, and their playoff contention is firmly in their own hands. They have a 54.5% chance of making the postseason, as per Foxsports.com. Jordan Love, who outperformed the two-time NFL MVP in every aspect, continues to fill the hole left by Aaron Rodgers. Recent stats revealed that Love has eerily similar stats to his predecessor. He continues to get better and is firmly establishing himself as a franchise QB for the Packers. They take on the Giants next week.