mobile app bar

Ben Roethlisberger Hilariously Mocks the Cleveland Browns as He Gets Inducted to the Steelers Hall of Honor

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google news
Pittsburgh Steelers former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in attendance as the Steelers host the New Orleans Saints at Acrisure Stadium.

Eighteen seasons, two Super Bowl rings, five AFC Championship appearances, more than 64,000 passing yards, and 418 touchdowns, all while piling up more wins than any quarterback in franchise history. With 12 postseason trips, eight division titles, and two Super Bowl wins in three appearances, Ben Roethlisberger consistently kept the Steelers in the thick of things.

Naturally, Roethlisberger’s induction into the Steelers Hall of Honor felt inevitable long before Saturday night arrived. For Pittsburgh, meanwhile, it was more a formal thank-you to the quarterback who defined an era.

Fittingly, Roethlisberger made sure the moment felt exactly like him. The night was emotional from the jump, as Roethlisberger took the stage surrounded by family, former teammates, coaches, and a fanbase that watched him grow from a raw Ohio kid into a Hall of Fame-caliber leader. He spoke directly to Steelers Nation with the same gratitude that fueled his career.

“I’m so thankful I got to play in front of you for 18 years. I could never imagine putting on any other uniform than the black and gold… I wanted to bleed for you. I will always bleed black and gold,” Roethlisberger said in his speech.

That said, the entire speech wasn’t fully sentimental. Big Ben, being Big Ben, couldn’t resist sprinkling in some little humor, specifically at the expense of Cleveland.

“Thank you to the Cleveland Browns for not drafting me,” Roethlisberger said, drawing laughter and appreciative applause. It was a joke, sure. But it also carried two decades of subtext.

The Browns, holding the sixth pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, passed on the Ohio native quarterback in favor of TE Kellen Winslow II. Cleveland needed immediate impact and believed Winslow was the safer choice. Then, Pittsburgh, sitting at No. 11, gladly took Roethlisberger. The rest, as they say, is history.

From that moment on, the rivalry tilted sharply. Roethlisberger went 26-2-1 against the Browns in the regular season, routinely punishing the franchise that passed on him. Behind a stable organization led by Bill Cowher and later Mike Tomlin, Big Ben flourished in an environment built for quarterback success, something Cleveland simply hasn’t offered in forever.

That contrast has also long fueled the “what if” conversation. Would Ben Roethlisberger still have been great in Cleveland? Probably. But would he have won two Super Bowls amid coaching turnover and organizational chaos? Far less certain because Cleveland could never have given him the structure or environment that Pittsburgh did.

Coming back to the team HOF honor, it’s worth noting that  Roethlisberger’s speech also carried personal moments. Especially when he spoke about Maurkice Pouncey, his longtime center and fellow inductee. “You were my comfort blanket,” Roethlisberger said, fighting back tears. “Even in practice, if you weren’t out there, it ruined my day.”

All said and done, Roethlisberger delivered a fine speech that truly defined his legacy at the franchise while expressing gratitude to the ones who helped him be who he is. And the digs on Cleveland were just the seasoning on what will end up being a memorable speech for a long time.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these