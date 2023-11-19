Jordan Travis Reacting to FSU QB Brock Glenn’s TD from Hospital Bed Leaves Fans Teary Eyed; “I am Crying my F*cking Eyes Out”

Nov 18, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) waves to fans while being carted off after an injury against the North Alabama Lions during the first quarter at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-USA TODAY Sports

During Florida State’s matchup against North Alabama, Jordan Travis faced a tough moment. He was carted off with a left leg injury in the first quarter. However, his team spirit shone through as he remained a cheerleader for his team throughout the game.

The star quarterback was rushed to the hospital but he stayed connected to the game. He cheered for Brock Glenn’s first touchdown from his hospital bed, sharing the moment on Instagram. A few moments later, Jordan Travis joyfully celebrated Quindarius Jones’ touchdown. “Yes Sir! Go score! Go score! Yes Sir! Yes Sir!” He cheered from the hospital bed. Fans were emotionally touched by his love and passion for football and his team.

Florida State clinched an undefeated home record, triumphing 58-13 over North Alabama, reaching 11-0 (8-0 ACC). Despite the victory, a somber note struck after Jordan Travis exited early with a serious leg injury.

In postgame remarks, Mike Norvell emphasized Travis’ character and the emotional impact of his departure on the team. Despite the win, the somber note of losing a key player loomed large, leaving a bittersweet conclusion to Travis’ last game at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Jordan Travis Carted Off Field Amidst Gruesome Leg Injury

Jordan Travis had just crossed midfield when he was met by North Alabama players. His leg bent awkwardly on landing which prompted concerns. Trainers rushed as silence fell in the packed Florida State stadium. Teammates were left in shock as they kneeled when the cart arrived.

The crowd chanted “Jordan Travis” during his departure after Travis boarded an ambulance. Stepping in for the injured Jordan Travis was Tate Rodemaker. He shone, throwing for 217 yards and two touchdowns in Florida State’s 58-13 win. The Seminoles dominated with 58 unanswered points.

Instrumental in the undefeated season and No. 4 ranking, Travis has evolved into a top-tier quarterback in his sixth year. NFL teams are closely watching the QB develop into a leader. Beginning as a Wildcat quarterback, his journey at Florida State has been transformative.

Jordan Travis showcased a solid season, boasting a 64% completion rate in ten starts. He has accumulated 2,735 passing yards. Impressive stats include 20 touchdowns with minimal interceptions (just two). His dual-threat prowess was evident, contributing seven rushing touchdowns. Travis holds a unique distinction as the only ACC player with 20+ passing touchdowns and a two-interception cap.