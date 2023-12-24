“I Have No Respect For Arthur Smith”: Terry Bradshaw Brutally Rips Falcons HC For Messing With Desmond Ridder

Former NFL quarterback and now NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw showcased his unapologetic persona in a recent NFL Sunday broadcast on Fox. This time, his attention was directed toward Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith. However, the line between candid commentary and excess criticism blurred as Bradshaw’s comments gained traction on social media.

Terry’s straightforward remark which suggested that the Atlanta head coach deserves to get “whooped,” stirred significant online discussion about the appropriateness of such strong language in sports commentary.

“Someone upstairs said if you don’t win out this year, you’re going to lose your job. And he benched him,” Bradshaw added. “So, I have no respect for Arthur Smith. Mess with that young quarterback, Desmond Ridder, like that and you set him back.”

Terry Bradshaw didn’t mince words as he expressed outright disdain for the Falcons’ head coach on national television. The scenario would have been understandable if the rant was on some podcast. He accused Arthur Smith of deception, claiming that the coach lied to quarterback Desmond Ridder about playing the rest of the season, only to replace him with Taylor Heinicke.

Arthur Smith’s decision to bench Desmond Ridder after a Week 8 loss to the Titans stirred the entire controversy. Smith opted for backup Taylor Heinicke instead of trusting the starting QB and allowing him to learn and adapt. This move didn’t yield positive results, with consecutive losses to the Vikings and Cardinals under Heinicke’s leadership.

Ridder was brought back in against Arizona after Heinicke’s hamstring injury and has since started the last four games. Atlanta Falcons now maintains faint playoff hopes in the competitive NFC South as they navigate the season’s challenges with a 6-8 record.

Terry Bradshaw’ Analysis Left the NFL Fans in Splits

According to Bradshaw, external pressures, possibly job security, might have influenced Smith’s decision. The former quarterback highlighted that Smith’s actions not only undermined the trust of the young quarterback, Ridder but also hindered his progress. Terry Bradshaw’s critique of Arthur Smith and his handling of Desmond Ridder received mixed reactions from fans. Some supported Terry’s perspective while others argued that Ridder may not be as talented as suggested. They believed that blaming Arthur Smith for a challenging season might be unfair, especially considering the team’s overall competitiveness in the league.

A fan pointed out the Falcons’ limitations compared to other formidable teams. On the other hand, dissenting voices defended Ridder, asserting that he outperforms the criticism. A concerned fan drew parallels between Arthur Smith’s treatment of Desmond Ridder and his past actions with Marcus Mariota. Expressing frustration, the fan argued that the issues within the Atlanta Falcons are not solely attributed to Ridder or previous quarterback Taylor Heinicke but extend to Smith’s coaching decisions.

The fan highlighted the perceived negative impact on players’ mental states under Smith’s leadership while citing Terry Bradshaw’s criticism. The mention of Mariota’s departure suggested a pattern of player dissatisfaction with Smith’s coaching approach.

While Terry Bradshaw’ criticism about Smith’s credibility holds merit, the larger concern lies in the team’s performance. Desmond Ridder’s demotion, despite inconsistent stats, suggests uncertainty about his long-term viability. The quarterback’s performance may not align with the team’s expectations.

Taylor Heinicke’s resurgence further complicates the quarterback situation. Smith, once a promising offensive coordinator, is facing heightened scrutiny, potentially coaching for job security.