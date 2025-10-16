“Loved Making These Custom for You”: Stylist Tells Brittany Mahomes as Chiefs-Themed Jeans Go Viral

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes pose in the first half between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves during game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes’ game-day style once again became the talk of the internet after her custom Chiefs-themed jeans went viral during Kansas City’s latest matchup. The quarterback’s wife, known for her bold fashion choices and unwavering support for the team, turned heads with her statement denim look.

Mahomes served major fashion goals in a white full-sleeved corset top with a plunging sweetheart neckline, paired with custom-made Chiefs-themed jeans that immediately set social media ablaze. She completed the look with a bright red handbag and crisp white pointed-toe heels, later switching to white sneakers for a more comfortable yet equally polished finish.

The standout piece of the ensemble was her custom Chiefs jeans, which featured a bold graphic print celebrating the franchise, including the team name, Patrick Mahomes’ iconic number “15,” and other details. Fans were quick to shower her with praise, with one admirer writing, “Loving these fit checks,” while another simply commented, “Hot.”

Even fellow NFL WAGs joined in. Among them was Emily Mayfield, wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who couldn’t resist hyping up the look. “Pants are [fire emoji],” Emily gushed, echoing the sentiments of dozens of fans who flooded the post with fire emojis and heart-eyed reactions.

Even the Chiefs’ owner, Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia Hunt, shared her approval, commenting, “This fit!!”

The real showstopper, however, was the stylist’s proud response. In the comments, the designer behind the look, Katia, wrote, “Loved making these custom for you.”

Kansas City defeated the Lions 30-17 at Arrowhead Stadium, with Patrick Mahomes delivering a strong performance as he threw for 257 yards, three touchdowns, and added 32 rushing yards, becoming the fastest player to reach 300 career touchdowns.