Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks off the field after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. The Bengals fell to the Ravens, 34-20. Syndication: The Enquirer

In a season punctuated by remarkable highs and unforeseen challenges, the Cincinnati Bengals find themselves confronting a new concern: the health of their star quarterback, Joe Burrow. A since-deleted video posted by the Bengals inadvertently stirred a whirlwind of speculation among fans and analysts alike.

Advertisement

The initial spark of concern was ignited at the start of the season when Burrow suffered a calf injury. Though he appeared to have recovered, a recent development has reignited anxieties about his fitness. In the video, Burrow was seen in the background with a sleeve pulled up his wrist, a seemingly innocuous detail that took on greater significance in light of subsequent events.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CalebNoeTV/status/1724988859170111555?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Another close-up video added fuel to the fire, showing the 26-year-old signal caller with his right hand—crucially, the one he throws with—clearly taped or braced as he exited the team plane. The Bengals, however, did not put the QB on the injury report despite this evident setback, triggering an uproar.

During the Ravens matchup, things went south for the Pro Bowl quarterback after he suffered a hit from Jadeveon Clowney. A few minutes later, a concerning video of Burrow emerged from the sidelines: him unable to complete a throw due to an apparent injury and in extreme pain.

Joe Burrow Sidelined During Critical Ravens Matchup

In a significant development for the Cincinnati Bengals, quarterback Joe Burrow had to step out of the crucial Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens because of a right wrist injury. The key moment came when Burrow, in the middle of the second quarter, had to leave the field for the locker room, grappling with a problem in his throwing hand.

Initially, there was some hope he might return, but as the game progressed, it became clear he wouldn’t be coming back, leading to a disappointing 34-20 victory for the Ravens. Following the game, the Bengals’ head coach, Zac Taylor, indicated that Burrow likely suffered a sprained wrist during the matchup.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BSGsportsmedia/status/1725337604390887617?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

This injury was particularly concerning as it had been the subject of speculation before the game, spurred by a social media post showing Burrow with a wrap on his hand while getting off the team bus in Baltimore. During the game, Burrow managed to complete a touchdown pass to running back Joe Mixon, concluding an impressive 82-yard drive.

However, it was evident that he was in pain after the throw. Burrow was then examined by the medical team in a blue tent on the sidelines. Upon coming out, he tried to make a couple of passes, but it was clear from the Prime Video broadcast that he was struggling. On his second throw, the ball slipped from his grasp, and Burrow’s reaction seemed to convey his frustration and realization that his grip was compromised.