“Did Brady Win a Super Bowl With One Ankle?”: Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes Debate Sets Twitter on Fire

Patrick Mahomes, in super quick time, has become the poster boy of the NFL. The young quarterback was roped in by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017 and in just 6 years, the superstar quarterback has been able to guide him team to three Super Bowls.

In 2019, the Chiefs defeated the 49ers to win the title after a very long time. Post that, in 2021, Mahomes’ army again made it’s way to the final but were defeated by Brady’s Buccaneers and we all know what happened in Arizona a couple of days back.

It is truly astonishing that someone so young in his career is making his way to the Super Bowl so consistently. Patrick’s heroics have ultimately forced the fans to claim that he is the next big thing in the world of football.

Patrick was carrying an ankle injury when he took the field against the Eagles last Sunday which makes the win even sweeter for the Chiefs fans. As it turns out, many Mahomes admirers have started comparing him to GOAT Tom Brady as they believe that what Patrick did against Eagles is something that Brady could never do.

.@ShannonSharpe brings out the GOAT mask for Patrick Mahomes:@RealSkipBayless: “You’re still honoring Tom Brady even after he’s gone?” Shannon: “I’m not going to let you diminish the new GOAT!” pic.twitter.com/dXDmpnGspq — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 13, 2023

Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady fans collide over GOAT debate

Hinting that the world would have gone crazy in case Tom Brady would have won a Super Bowl title will just one ankle fit enough for the game, a Chiefs fan named Cleff Wood recently Tweeted, “Imagine if Brady won a Super Bowl on one ankle. That was the greatest difficulty Super Bowl we’ve seen from a qb in a long time.”

Imagine if Brady won a Super Bowl on one ankle 🤣🤣🤣 that was the greatest difficulty Super Bowl we’ve seen from a qb in a long time…. On one ankle, Vs the #1 pass rush in the league — Cleff Wood (@CleffTheGod) February 13, 2023

However, Brady fans were quick to respond that Tom indeed has done something similar in his career. “Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl a week after a high ankle sprain, against a Rams team that had 45 sacks that season,” 98.5 Sport Hub correspondent Alex Barth wrote.

Tom Brady won his first Super Bowl a week after a high ankle sprain, against a Rams team that had 45 sacks that season. https://t.co/XqCDkkfEVN — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) February 13, 2023

It is quite common to compare players who do well with legends but one needs to understand that in order to achieve a similar stature in the NFL world as Brady, Patrick Mahomes still needs to achieve a lot more.

Tom Brady has won 7 Super Bowl titles, more than any single franchise in the history of the league. On the other hand, while Mahomes is very young and has the potential to win many more championships, he still has a very long way to go before he earns the right to be called the next Tom Brady.

