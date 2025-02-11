Saquon Barkley Gets a Three-Word Reaction From Daughter Jada as the Star RB Celebrates His Birthday With First Super Bowl Win

Jan 26, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrates after winning the NFC Championship game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Arguably no one will enjoy a better birthday celebration than Saquon Barkley in 2025. After cutting ties with his former team and finding a new home with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Penn State product enjoyed a historic run toward the NFL’s most prestigious trophy.

As Barkley took to the field for his Super Bowl LIX matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, the bell cow back simultaneously turned 28 years old.

After turning in 97 total yards and six receptions en route to the biggest win of his life, Barkley was greeted by his daughter, Jada.

Upon being asked if she had anything to say to her championship-winning father, the seven-year-old adorably exclaimed

“Congratulations! My favorite.”

The daddy-daughter duo has stolen the spotlight numerous times throughout the NFL season, particularly in the playoffs. Prior to Championship Sunday, Jada left her father with a heartfelt message, reminding him that he is loved “no matter what you do.”

“Our whole family would always love you no matter what you do.” Ahead of the Super Bowl, @Eagles RB @saquon’s daughter, Jada, leaves a heartwarming voicemail for her dad. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/d0PeMBjzE1 — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) February 7, 2025

Thankfully, both Jada and Barkley won’t have to worry about what a loss may have looked like, as the RB can now spend the offseason with both his family and a Lombardi trophy.

Earlier in the season, Barkley revealed that he keeps various items in his locker for motivation. One of those is a sentimental piece, a drawing of the family that his daughter made for him.

Featuring portraits of the entire household, Daddy Barkley was depicted with a huge heart and a smiley face on top for good measure.

Already parents to Jada and Saquon Jr, Barkley and his fiancé, Anna Congdon, received news in December that the couple was pregnant with twins. With the size of the family now expected to grow by two, the only pressures that currently plague the Eagles’ running back are those of fatherhood. Barkley also has a son as well, Saquon Jr.

Barkley will now enjoy his offseason having penciled in what is arguably the greatest rushing season in NFL history.

Having surpassed Terrell Davis for the most rushing yards in a single season, including the playoffs, Barkley needed just 30 yards heading into Sunday’s contest to break the all-time record. He did it before halftime.

Barkley and the rest of the Eagles roster will now take a short-term break to rest on their laurels before turning their attention towards the 2025 regular season.

Officially labeled as the latest American football world champions, Philadelphia will hope to return once again to the Super Bowl stage and successfully defend its title against the AFC’s best offering.