“Get My Girl on This”: Arman Tsarukyan’s Unique Flexibility Routine Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

December 2, 2023, Austin, Texas, USA: Armenian-Russian professional mixed martial artist ARMAN TSARUKYAN celebrating his win in Lightweight Bout during UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center in Austin. Austin USA – ZUMAr187 20231202_zsp_r187_053 Copyright: xJustinxRenfroex

While Dustin Poirier’s stunning victory over Benoit Saint-Denis fast-tracked him to the front of the line for Islam Makhachev’s lightweight title, the likes of Arman Tsarukyan continue to prepare for their shot. Meanwhile, the Armenian lightweight’s latest training video has sent fans into a frenzy as he awaits the result of UFC 302.

Arman Tsarukyan is currently on a four-fight win streak. This includes wins over big names such as Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. Despite his recent success, Tsarukyan refuses to be complacent and is doing everything in his power to make sure he secures UFC gold.

A recent video shared online shows Tsarukyan working on his flexibility, which has completely stunned the fans who didn’t think a human body could even do that. Tsarukyan is seen contorting his body beyond belief displaying an insane level of fitness as well as flexibility.

Needless to say, this will definitely help him in some way or the other in his upcoming fights. But right now, it’s just fans going crazy over his insane routine.

Another fan added, “When people google “thoracic mobility,” this video should pop up in the search results.”



“I want that machine to pop my back”– commented a fan referring to one of the machines used by Tsarukyan.



Another fan jokingly said, “Homie is almost as pliable as the day he was born.”



“What in the advanced yoga is this”– commented a confused fan.

Now, while Tsarukyan prepares himself for the winner, let’s take a closer look at how he stacks up against the Poirier and Makhachev.

Can Arman Tsarukyan win UFC gold in his next fight?

Islam Makhachev is the betting favorite heading into the title fight at UFC 302. In a lot of ways, the fight is expected to be similar to how Poirier vs Nurmagomedov played out. That said, this is the fight game and he is up against one of the grizzled veterans who hasn’t yet lost a step in the octagon. So Poirier could actually get the job done.

Tsarukyan would hope so at least as that would be a easier fight for him.



Tsarukyan has previously faced and fallen short against Makhachev. Although that was his first fight in the UFC, he has improved significantly since.

As fans though, it doesn’t matter. The lightweight division is stacked with killers, all of whom want a shot at the funny Dagestani man, who promises to go past the legacy of Khabib Nurmagomedov.