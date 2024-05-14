ESPN Renames Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen’s Show to ‘Fat Guy / Bad Guy’ After Islam Makhachev’s Suggestion

Despite hanging his gloves for good, it looks like the former UFC two-division champion, Daniel Cormier cannot catch a break. In fact, the former Olympian is out there catching stray bullets, even from his AKA buddies including the UFC lightweight king, Islam Makhachev. And now, ESPN has joined in the hunt.

In a hilarious turn of events, DC took one on his chest when ESPN decided to take the Russian fighter’s words to heart, changing the name of the podcast to Fat Guy/ Bad Guy! In fact, the unexpected move even caught his co-host Chael Sonnen off guard who broke character and laughed his heart out following the new promo.

As it turns out Islam Makhachev has had a lasting effect since he came on the Good Guy/ Bad Guy podcast last week. As soon as DC welcomed the Dagestani, he poked one straight in and lit up the mood, calling DC “fat”. While in modern terms, that might be derogatory, DC doesn’t really care, so why should anyone else take offense?

Taking it like a champ, Cormier laughed it off and continued the show with his buddy.

Shortly after this incident, ESPN upped the ante by siding with Makhachev, renaming it as per the lightweight’s suggestion while Cormier warned ESPN of the consequences and remained light-hearted. He said,

“What? So, you’re telling me, you all let Islam (Makhachev) come up here and change the name of the show? You’ve no idea, the monster you’re creating right now giving him this power. ESPN take it back.”

While the LW champ is taking things lightly, living the life by taking it all in, he is not slacking off. In fact, the Dagestani grappler has gone back to the drawing board, training with some of the elite fighters on the planet to prepare himself for Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier.

However, the Dagestani fighter took a necessary break from the intense training and dropped down to catch a game of baseball at the home of the New York Mets.

Islam Makhachev catches a break for a game of baseball

Now, seeing the UFC lightweight champ in a baseball stadium wasn’t in the cards for most fans. But as it turns out, not just the champ but the whole of AKA was tagging along including coach Javier Mendez and manager Ali Abdelaziz.

The lightweight dropped down to Citi Field to watch the New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves. Makhachev even donned a Mets jersey while watching the match. In fact, Mendez shared a clip on his Instagram of the fighter attending his first baseball game. While much like his buddy Khabib Nurmagomedov, Makhachev is also a football fan but it looks like Mendez has made the champion change sides.