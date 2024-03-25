Betting on Patrick Mahomes With His Own Money Helped Dan Orlovsky Spark Off TV Journey

Dan Orlvosky is now one of the best-emerging analysts in the game of football. But things wouldn’t have been so good right now if he hadn’t gotten a certain personal message from a renowned host for NFL’s Good Morning Football. Orlovsky had an unimpressive NFL career as a QB, spending 12 years in the league, primarily as a backup.

Advertisement

However, even after retiring in 2017, he still had that passion and great understanding of the game having played under various coaches and backed up some great QBs. To keep himself occupied, Dan was breaking down plays and game films beautifully on Twitter (now X), which is when he was DM’ed by Good Morning Football host and Senior Football writer Peter Schrager, who urged the former Lions man to come to the studio, as he, at that time, couldn’t stop praising the aspiring quarterback we know as Patrick Mahomes.

Advertisement

Orlovosky unwilling to back down, complied with Schrager’s request and came from Philadelphia to Good Morning Football’s studio in New York on his own dime. Recently, Schrager posted that old clip of Dan breaking down Mahomes’ play during his first NFL career start against the Broncos. In it, Orlovsky couldn’t stop praising the 2-time NFL MVP’s accuracy. This took place in May 2018.

Reacting to Schrager’s throwback video, Orlovsky extended his heartfelt gratitude and quipped, “I was on Mahomes before Veach was ‍♂️‍♂️”

After Orlovsky’s initial commentary about Mahomes, the Chiefs QB would go on to have a tremendous season in 2019, leading his side to the AFC Championship and clinching his first NFL MVP award. 5 years later, nothing has changed, as he has added three Lomardies to the trophy case and another MVP nod.

Advertisement

Orlovsky’s beautiful breakdown of the play in 2018 kicked off his TV career, leading to media giant ESPN signing him in the same year. So it can be said with certainty that Mahomes has been changing lives off the field. The Chiefs’ 3-time Super Bowl-winning QB has been changing so many careers. Before he entered the NFL, the Chiefs were an underachieving franchise but with him as a starter, they have appeared in 6 AFC Championships, and 4 Super Bowls. Before him, Andy Reid had never lifted a Lombardy as an HC.

Dan Orlovsky Stands on His Statement

Dan Orlovsky has been betting on Mahomes to be the best and possibly one of the greatest QBs of all time for a very long time. Despite so many quarterbacks coming before him and after him, the former NFL star feels that Mahomes is the best shot-caller he has come across. During his appearance on the Rich Eisen show, Orlovsky acknowledged Brady’s supremacy, but he asserted that being the greatest and best player has different meanings for him. And in his view, Mahomes is just better.

He stated that the last two years have been nothing but sensational for Mahomes, especially this year’s run to the Super Bowl, during which the Chiefs’ star changed and adapted his game as per the roster. What makes him even more special is the ability he was born with, which has been unique from the beginning. Dan Orlovsky said,

“(Patrick Mahomes is) the best player I have ever witnessed playing this game and you know Rich, Tom Brady is the GOAT, he is the greatest of all time — and those are two different things for me. Just because of the amount of championships and longevity — Patrick is the best player I have ever seen in my life and the last two years have completely solidified that, certainly this Super Bowl run. It’s awesome.”

While the best player is subjective to each era, greatness is not. Mahomes, with his playing style and ability to thread the eye of the needle effortlessly and make impossible throws, has already changed the game entirely. He has solidified himself on the Mount Rushmore of the Quarterbacks.

Some even argue that he is already better than Brady in terms of playing and passing ability. But Brady played until his mid-40s and he has 7 rings to his name, which Mahomes is trying to slowly move toward. Who knows? If he and the Chiefs continue to play and win like this, he might just surpass the greatest of all time.