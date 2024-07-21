Brandon Aiyuk Trade: Patriots Looking to Bolster Offense, Will 49ers Bite?

NFL franchises in need of a consistent 1000-yard receiver are on high alert as Brandon Aiyuk demands a trade from the 49ers. The contract negotiations have stalled, much to Aiyuk’s frustration and he has been vocal about it. While the Niners maintain their stance of keeping him and aren’t willing to trade, things could quickly change if a team like the Patriots comes with an enticing offer.

In the latest episode of The Herd, Colin Cowherd and Eric Mangini discussed what the 49ers should do with Aiyuk. Colin pointed out that Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey, and Kyle Shanahan are the cornerstones of the offense, while Aiyuk, although talented, is now surplus to requirements in San Francisco. He believes Aiyuk could be on his way out of the Bay Area.

Mangini echoed Cowherd’s sentiments, asserting that a trade is possible. While he acknowledges the need for Aiyuk’s productivity, he emphasizes that locker room harmony and stability are more important for the franchise. If the ASU alum is perceived as a hindrance or disruption, the team might be willing to let him go.

Eric also noted that the organization had anticipated such a situation, which is why they drafted a first-round receiver and another one after that. He believes Purdy is talented enough to produce results without Aiyuk:

“But on the same token, chemistry is important and if you got a guy who’s malcontent, going to be disruptive, problematic, that can create a ton of distractions that you don’t need.”

If the situation unfolds as Colin and Mangini expect, the Patriots could have a chance to pounce on the opportunity. New England, currently in rebuilding mode and not a direct contender to the 49ers, has ample cap space. Aiyuk would likely become their WR1, getting the bulk of receptions with minimal pressure.

This move would allow the Patriots to stack their offense in preparation for Drake Maye potentially becoming QB1. Apart from the Patriots, there are a couple more landing spots for the star WR.

Where Else Could Aiyuk Go Nex?

Besides the Patriots, the Commanders could also be in line to acquire Aiyuk. With a better roster than New England and a readiness to compete, they present a strong case. Their new QB, Jayden Daniels, shared the field with Aiyuk at ASU, which could be beneficial. Additionally, their WR room lacks production beyond McLaurin, who is now 30 and has never had a standout season.

The Steelers are another team that might be keeping an eye on the situation. With two new QBs but a lack of weapons besides Pickens, they lost Diontae Johnson and have ample cap space. Aiyuk would be a perfect addition to a team competing in the toughest and best division in the NFL.

Before the draft, five teams inquired about Brandon and submitted offers to gauge the Niners’ interest, but the franchise stood firm, refusing to trade him. These teams were willing to pay Aiyuk and part with draft capital, but after receiving a resounding no, they drafted wideouts instead. Now, the market for Aiyuk is slim, and the 49ers have fewer options to get their money’s worth.

The 49ers are struck between rock and hard place. While Brandon Aiyuk has plenty of options to get his bag, it’s up to the franchise to do what’s best for their future. If keeping him isn’t an option, they would hope to maximize the value of this trade.