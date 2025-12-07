Peyton Manning Reveals Why Tom Brady & Rob Gronkowski Owe Him a Considerable Amount of Cash

Between their carriage dispute with YouTube TV and their questionable style of programming, you may be hard pressed to find someone who’s excited about ESPN right now. Thankfully, they can still rely on football’s royal family to keep viewers around during those prime-time hours.

The ManningCast has steadily become one of the most beloved sports broadcasts in all of America. The larger-than-life personalities that come along with both Peyton and Eli, as well as their level of analysis, helps to add an extra bit of flavor to ESPN’s traditional broadcast.

So when the former Indianapolis Colt started to air out his grievances with the New England Patriots on national television, it’s safe to say that the message was received, and that message is – don’t steal from Peyton Manning.

“The Patriots stole the trap pass from me and the Colts,” Manning joked while analyzing New England’s offense on Monday night. “And they owe me some money.”

After showing some vintage footage of him successfully running the play and connecting with his former tight end, Dallas Clark, Manning transitioned to a clip of Tom Brady throwing the same ball on the same route to Rob Gronkowski. “Brady told me the check is in the mail, but I haven’t seen it. Brady, you have my address. You mail me an ugly turtleneck sweater every single Christmas. I haven’t won it yet.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion then announced that he would be starting up an official “Peyton Trap Pass Fund.” For every trap pass that the Patriots call from here on out, Manning will be adding one U.S. dollar to their total, as he believes that “it’s time they pay up.”

When his younger brother and former New York Giant highlighted the fact that he ran the same play with his own former tight end, Jeremy Shockey, during the 2005 regular season, Manning ruled that Eli should have his name placed on the donor’s list as well. “You got this play from us also,” Manning cracked. “You owe me money as well. You have my address. No cuff links this summer. Send me a good present this Christmas.”

While he knows that he didn’t invent the play itself, Manning ultimately declared that “Nobody did it under center until we started doing it. Brady copied it. Gronk’s going to Canton because of that play.”

Unfortunately for the five-time MVP, this particular play action pass is simply to0 effective for it to be ignored, or put behind a pay wall. After all, the NFL is regarded as a “copycat league” for a reason, right?