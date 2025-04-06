mobile app bar

Darius Slayton & Andre Cisco’s Comments on Shedeur Sanders’ Pro Day Workout Catch Dad Deion Sanders’ Eye

Braden Ramsey
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility.

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Will New York be the concrete jungle that Shedeur Sanders’ dreams are made of? Both the Giants and Jets spent lavishly on quarterbacks in free agency. These paydays could easily mean that neither organization utilizes early draft capital on a signal-caller.

Despite this, the Giants, in particular, are in desperate need of a franchise QB. And with Cam Ward essentially locked into the No. 1 overall slot, Sanders represents the next best choice. New York is exploring all avenues at No. 3 overall, evidenced by the personnel they sent to Colorado for Sanders’ Pro Day.

Sanders’ workout drew rave reviews from many analysts and reporters (more on those later). However, like his Combine interviews, it also drew some unexpected negative feedback. A minimal but loud contingent blasted Sanders for patting the ball as part of his throw release routine.

One member of this smaller group is Jacksonville Jaguars’ safety Andre Cisco. He implied NFL defenders would be able to intercept Sanders’s passes with his ball pat tell. This sparked an entertaining interaction with Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton, whom Cisco claimed was “trying to secure future targets” by having Sanders’s back.

This whole situation, of course, caught Deion Sanders’s attention. While he did not engage Cisco, he did seem to make a mental note of his potential disrespect toward his son by liking the post detailing the incident.

Deion will always have Shedeur’s back. He has often had to do so alone throughout this draft process. But thanks to some former NFL quarterbacks, that’s no longer the case.

Dan Orlovsky and RGIII blast Shedeur Sanders’ critics

Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock has been slipping for months now. There are rumors he won’t even be the second quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. For much of the 2024 collegiate season, he was favored to be the No. 1 overall pick. His fall from grace stems from external factors he can’t control, but it has still been a frustrating process.

Friday’s Pro Day was integral to Sanders’ chances of locking down an early draft slot. Fan and media takeaways were positive beyond those with ball-patting concerns.

Dan Orlovsky and Robert Griffin III, two former NFL signal-callers, loudly campaigned for Sanders this weekend. On NFL Live, Orlovsky said we can’t pick and choose which players are allowed to play cockily. Meanwhile, RG3 took note of Sanders’s ball pat habit and immediately put it to bed by comparing the soon-to-be rookie with the league’s GOAT.

Whether it’s out of true optimism or desperation, Giants fans seem excited about the possibilities that selecting Sanders could bring. If they and the front office are aligned, the former Colorado Buffalo will be New York’s choice at No. 3 overall (if he’s available). We’ll all find out together when the 2025 NFL Draft commences on Apr. 24.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

About the author

Braden Ramsey

Braden Ramsey

x-icon

Braden Ramsey has always been a big NFL fan. He has written about the league for various outlets, and covered the sport at a number of levels throughout his life. His favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. When he's not writing, Braden can be found enjoying comedy of all kinds and hanging out with friends.

Share this article

Don’t miss these