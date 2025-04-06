Darius Slayton & Andre Cisco’s Comments on Shedeur Sanders’ Pro Day Workout Catch Dad Deion Sanders’ Eye

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) passes the ball at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Will New York be the concrete jungle that Shedeur Sanders’ dreams are made of? Both the Giants and Jets spent lavishly on quarterbacks in free agency. These paydays could easily mean that neither organization utilizes early draft capital on a signal-caller.

Despite this, the Giants, in particular, are in desperate need of a franchise QB. And with Cam Ward essentially locked into the No. 1 overall slot, Sanders represents the next best choice. New York is exploring all avenues at No. 3 overall, evidenced by the personnel they sent to Colorado for Sanders’ Pro Day.

Sanders’ workout drew rave reviews from many analysts and reporters (more on those later). However, like his Combine interviews, it also drew some unexpected negative feedback. A minimal but loud contingent blasted Sanders for patting the ball as part of his throw release routine.

One member of this smaller group is Jacksonville Jaguars’ safety Andre Cisco. He implied NFL defenders would be able to intercept Sanders’s passes with his ball pat tell. This sparked an entertaining interaction with Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton, whom Cisco claimed was “trying to secure future targets” by having Sanders’s back.

This whole situation, of course, caught Deion Sanders’s attention. While he did not engage Cisco, he did seem to make a mental note of his potential disrespect toward his son by liking the post detailing the incident.

Cisco and Slayton’s comments on Shedeur caught Daddy Deion’s eye pic.twitter.com/9Dg6LYwJ8C — NFL World, What’s Up?? (@Whats_Up_NFL) April 6, 2025

Deion will always have Shedeur’s back. He has often had to do so alone throughout this draft process. But thanks to some former NFL quarterbacks, that’s no longer the case.

Dan Orlovsky and RGIII blast Shedeur Sanders’ critics

Shedeur Sanders’ draft stock has been slipping for months now. There are rumors he won’t even be the second quarterback selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. For much of the 2024 collegiate season, he was favored to be the No. 1 overall pick. His fall from grace stems from external factors he can’t control, but it has still been a frustrating process.

Friday’s Pro Day was integral to Sanders’ chances of locking down an early draft slot. Fan and media takeaways were positive beyond those with ball-patting concerns.

Regarding Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, I asked a top-level executive who was at the Buffaloes’ Pro Day to describe what he saw: “I just think he throws a really catchable ball. Accuracy is one thing, but catch-ability is another. Shedeur’s got both. And watching him live today,… pic.twitter.com/iEEqEzM477 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 4, 2025

Shedeur Sanders submitted 4 consecutive collegiate seasons of play-in, play-out consistency in non-ideal circumstances. It’s a bit humorous that it took a throwing session in shorts to get an anonymous quote from the NFL that, yeah, this kid is one hell of a passer. https://t.co/T3MF5EVO9h — Thor Nystrom (@thorku) April 4, 2025

Dan Orlovsky and Robert Griffin III, two former NFL signal-callers, loudly campaigned for Sanders this weekend. On NFL Live, Orlovsky said we can’t pick and choose which players are allowed to play cockily. Meanwhile, RG3 took note of Sanders’s ball pat habit and immediately put it to bed by comparing the soon-to-be rookie with the league’s GOAT.

“We can’t praise Baker Mayfield and fall in love with Baker Mayfield because of his charisma, cockiness, his self-belief and then kind of view it differently with Shedeur.” —@danorlovsky7 on the criticism of Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/3tdMqetCdO — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) April 4, 2025

Some NFL Media- “Shedeur Sanders patting the ball before he throws is a MASSIVE problem.” People with Common Sense- “Tom Brady patted the ball before he threw it.” Some NFL Media- “……..” Stop the hate already. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) April 5, 2025

Whether it’s out of true optimism or desperation, Giants fans seem excited about the possibilities that selecting Sanders could bring. If they and the front office are aligned, the former Colorado Buffalo will be New York’s choice at No. 3 overall (if he’s available). We’ll all find out together when the 2025 NFL Draft commences on Apr. 24.