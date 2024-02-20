As Sterling Skye Mahomes gears up for her 3rd birthday on February 20th, the excitement is palpable. Brittany Mahomes, the proud mom, shared adorable moments from Sterling’s “Tea for Three” butterfly-themed birthday bash on Instagram, giving fans a delightful glimpse into their family joy. Just a week following Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl win with the Kansas City Chiefs, the family celebrated in style at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

Advertisement

Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, the little guy, was there too, along with Brittany’s brother-in-law Jackson and mother-in-law Randi. Everyone’s presence made Sterling’s day extra special. Reflecting the overflowing love and excitement for Sterling’s upcoming third year, Brittany shared a very wholesome video, along with a note in the caption that said, “We celebrated our Sterling Skye today! We love you, baby girl.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Vasudha46198333/status/1759472253203521737?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Sterling looked magical in her light pink dress adorned with red poppy patterns, complemented by white leggings, a pink headband, and matching wings. Her little friends, also in pink wings, enjoyed the various attractions, including a white bounce house and a white and pink-themed ball pit.

A whimsical scene for the celebration was set with the decorations, from the matching floral arrangements to the pastel green cake with pink butterfly accents. Brittany and Patrick, along with their guests, dressed casually for the occasion, embracing the joy and simplicity of the moment.

Fans’ reactions to the Instagram video were overwhelmingly positive, with many with love and good vibes. One fan couldn’t hide their excitement, commenting, “So fun! Happy birthday, sweet girl!!! ,” clearly touched by the joyous celebration.

Feeding Littles, a well-known organization, made a special appearance in the comments too, leaving a note for Brittany, “Happy birthday to your sweet Sterling! .”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Vasudha46198333/status/1759472095065669742?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Amidst the shower of love for Sterling, there was also a playful nod towards her brother, Bronze, with a comment that read, “Mini Pat keeps a mean mug!” It was a lighthearted moment that brought a little chuckle, reminding everyone of the unique personalities within the Mahomes family.

Sterling’s TV Time

Last September, Patrick Mahomes shared a little peek into family life that’s as relatable as it is adorable. Imagine the surprise of little Sterling, at the age of two, seeing herself and her parents on TV for the first time. According to Patrick, she’d freeze up, wide-eyed, probably wondering how she made it onto the screen.

But it’s not just about the surprise; it’s about recognition too. Sterling knows when it’s her mom and dad on the screen, calling out to them excitedly, according to SheKnows. It’s these moments that make the off-field life of the Mahomes family so special.

Advertisement