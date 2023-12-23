Michael Pittman Jr. Injury: Colts WR Admits He Was Lucky to ‘Get Up & Walk’ After Damontae Kazee’s Nasty Hit

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) collides with Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee (23) on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Pittman Jr. left the field after the play.

Indianapolis Colts defeated the Steelers in the Week 15 matchup by 17 points and are now 8-6 in the league. However, Colts WR Michael Pittman sustained a serious head injury in the second quarter, prompting an immediate ruling out for the rest of the game. On Friday, Pittman cleared concussion protocol but still has a questionable status due to a shoulder injury.

Advertisement

After recovering from his injury, Pittman spoke to Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star about the hit by Steelers safety Damontae Kazee. He expressed that while he believed the hit he received was dangerous, he didn’t think the Steelers safety meant to intentionally injure him. Pittman said,

“It’s by the pure grace of God that I was able to get up and walk. That was a scary hit. Going through my head at the point was nothing. I wasn’t thinking nothing. I didn’t know where I was at.”

Advertisement

The Colts wide receiver empathized with Kazee and did not want him to face severe consequences like a hefty fine or a suspension from the league as he believes he too has a family to take care of. Pittman received a brutal hit when Kazee launched his shoulder into him while he was diving to make a catch.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JomboyMedia/status/1736153113508159931?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The hit came in the second quarter when the Pittsburgh Steelers were leading 13-7 in the game. The deadly hit connected with the wide receiver’s head resulting in a forceful impact. This collision caused Pittman to suffer a concussion forcing him out of the game. Due to the play the Steelers’ safety was suspended for the remainder of the season. However, his suspension has now been reduced by the league, allowing him to return if his team makes it to the playoffs.

In response to the entire scenario, the seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady stated that while no one wants players to get hurt, “hard hits happen” in football. He mentioned that the quarterbacks should be careful where they throw the ball to protect their wide receivers from these hits. Brady believes blaming only the defenders is unfair and wants everyone to work together to make the same safer.

Advertisement

Pittman Not Salty, Showcases Spirit of Football

Pittman after receiving a brutal hit has confirmed he did not experience any symptoms of a concussion throughout the week. However, he is thankful that he could get up and walk after the scary hit. He recounted the moments after the hit when he could not think about anything and was not even aware of his whereabouts.

Moreover, Pittman showcased the spirit of football by not wanting Kazee to face fines or penalties due to the hit. He watched the tapes of the hit carefully after the game and then came to the conslusion that it was simply the safety playing his role in the game rather than a deliberate action.