Brittany Mahomes Sweats It Out in the Gym Before Thanksgiving Festivities, With Baby Bump on Full Display

Brittany Mahomes has been consistent in her fitness journey, even while being pregnant with her third baby. For the former soccer player, it’s all about promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Just a few hours ago, Brittany was back in the gym, sharing a brief video of her workout on her Instagram story. With Thanksgiving festivities about to begin, she likely wanted to burn some calories beforehand. She was doing a great job at that, performing squats with 65 lbs. of weight on her back.

“Quick little workout before all these festivities begin,” she wrote as a caption under the video.

Squatting is a regular workout for Brittany. She even revealed her technique in a recent Instagram story. However, the more pregnant she gets, the fewer types of workouts she can do. “step ups – the one workout that kills me the more pregnant I get,” she wrote next to the story.

All of her squatting could be in an effort to avoid “mom butt.” Fitness trainer Kristy Rae explained this while reacting to Brittany’s post and wrote,

“Many women experience what’s called ‘mom butt’ during and after pregnancy. This is often due to changes in posture and how we move as our bodies adjust to pregnancy.”

This being the third go-around for Brittany, she’s likely familiar with the “mom butt” issue during pregnancy. Her other children, Sterling (3) and Bronze (2) were also seen on an Instagram story of Brittany’s, captioned “My perfect babies.” It’s safe to say that she is more than thankful for the health of herself and her children this Thanksgiving.

That said, it’s very clear that Brittany Mahomes has turned into one of the more prominent fitness enthusiasts on social media. With her platform and access to the best workout equipment money can buy, she has noticeably stayed in great shape throughout the years.

All of this hard work has had a payoff too. The Kansas City Current co-owner made her debut in May for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Photographed on the beaches of Belize wearing swimsuits that showcased her “unapologetic self”.

“I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself, and feel confident in whatever you do and I think SI Swimsuit does, too,” she said in an interview with SI.