Brittany Mahomes Thanks Blake Bell’s Wife Lyndsay Bell for Helping Sterling Skye With a Spare Jacket; “Spilt a Whole Water Bottle on Us”

Kansas City Chiefs had a lovely outing as they played the LV Raiders at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday. Chiefs QB’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, and her adorable daughter Sterling Skye were in attendance during the game. While everything on the field went well for them as the Chiefs won 31-17, things got a little messy in the stands.

Brittany posted a series of game-time stories on her Instagram featuring her beautiful daughter Sterling. One of her stories revealed that she and her daughter spilled a water bottle on themselves while watching the Chiefs win. However, in this chaotic moment, Chiefs’ TE Blake Bell’s wife Lyndsay and their daughter Brinleigh came to their rescue with a spare jacket for Sterling to save the day.

The photo captured Mahomes’ daughter standing up and leaning on the railing of their seated area in the stands. Brittany wrote in the story, “Shoutout to @lyndsayybell & brinleigh for the backup jacket cause we split a whole water bottle on us”

In the following story, Sterling was seen eating potato chips with ketchup while watching the game. Brittany pointed out this combo which some might find unusual and tagged her husband for influencing her daughter with his eating habits. The 28-year-old QB has been vocal about his love for ketchup and he once disclosed that while growing up he used to eat a lot of ketchup sandwiches, which was basically just bread and ketchup.

Brittany uploaded another sweet picture where her daughter is cuddling Brinleigh, a gesture well-deserved after her kind offer of help. After the Chiefs’ victory, Sterling became the happiest girl upon seeing her dad, Patrick Mahomes, who came running to celebrate with her.

Who is Lyndsay Bell?

Lyndsay Bell is married to Chiefs TE Blake Bell who is playing his ninth season in the NFL. Lyndsay and Blake are college sweethearts who met at the University of Oklahoma and started dating in 2013. In 2020, after seven years of dating, the couple got engaged, and within a year, they tied the knot in Texas. The Bells welcomed their first child, a daughter, Brinleigh in Sept. 2022.

Lindsay and her daughter are regulars at NFL games, showing unwavering support for Blake Bell as they cheer him on from the stands. However, TE’s wife emerged as a hero off the field, coming to Mahomes’ family’s aid to offer her a spare jacket to keep Sterling warm and comfortable. With her quick thinking, she turned a messy situation into a heartwarming gesture among NFL families.