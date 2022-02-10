What NFL teams have won back-to-back Super Bowls?

Super Bowl 56 between the Rams and the Bengals is only a few days away. With the big game around the corner, what teams have won the Championship in back-to-back seasons.

Super Bowl 56 will take place this Sunday. The Joe Burrow Bengals had an incredible Cinderella run to make it to the Bowl for the first time since 1988 after beating reigning AFC Champs Kansas City Chiefs.

The LA Rams beat World Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and then the San Francisco 49ers to make their 2nd championship game in 4 years after going all in to win now.

What teams have won the Super Bowl in Back-to-Back seasons?

Many teams have tried to go back-to-back, most recently the Chiefs last season. But only 7 teams in the history of the NFL have managed to win 2 Super Bowls in consecutive years. Those teams are:

New England Patriots (XXXVIII and XXXIX)

Denver Broncos (XXXII and XXXIII)

Dallas Cowboys (XXVII and XXVIII)

San Francisco 49ers (XXIII and XXIV)

Pittsburgh Steelers (twice: IX and X; XIII and XIV)

Miami Dolphins (VII and VIII)

Green Bay Packers (Super Bowls I and II)

What to Expect in Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow and the Bengals had a cinderella run for the ages. Mahomes and the Chiefs were heavy favourites to reach their 3rd consecutive championship. But a 2nd half collapse for the ages saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals match the biggest comeback in championship history and remarkably make the big game in only his 2nd season in the league.

The Los Angeles Rams did not have an easy ride to the playoffs either. They deprived Tom Brady of an 8th championship after beating them in Stunning fashion at the end of playing time in the divisional round. And then scored 13 in the last quarter to beat the San Francisco 49ers and cement their 2nd Bowl appearance in 4 years.

In a game with arguably the 2 best WR cores in the NFL, and 2 QB’s with 0 playoff wins before this season’s playoffs, we should have a thriller Sunday Night.

