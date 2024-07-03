Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Bid Adieu to Switzerland in Heartfelt IG Post

While every team not named the KC Chiefs is busy finding the perfect formula to win the Super Bowl, the Chiefs and their players have had a chill offseason. Kansas City’s talisman, Patrick Mahomes, for example, has spent the last few days enjoying the breezy weather of the Swiss Alps with his family. Based on Brittany Mahomes’ Instagram post today, bidding farewell to Switzerland, it can be assumed that the Mahomes clan had a good time there.

A few hours ago, Brittany penned a short yet sweet emotional caption about leaving the city of St. Moritz, marking the end of their vacation. “St. Moritz, Switzerland, you were beautiful,” wrote the former soccer player on her Instagram.

As per Swiss tabloid 20min.ch, the Mahomes family was enjoying their vacation in Upper Engadine, precisely in the Sils Maria region where the city of St. Moritz is located. For many rich tourists, St. Moritz is the place to be, as it is a luxury alpine resort town surrounded by the dreamy mountains and rivers of the Engadin Valley.

In the photographs, the Mahomes family is seen joyously posing in the scenic beauty of St. Moritz. Kids Sterling Sky and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III were captured enjoying the lush greenery of the valley. Undoubtedly, Patrick Mahomes had a much-needed breather before the football madness begins in September.

The pressure this time will be the highest on the Chiefs, as a Super Bowl win would ensure a historic three-peat, a feat yet to be achieved by an NFL team. Fans across the world are expecting Patrick to lead the defending champs all the way; therefore, a vacation such as this before the training camps makes perfect sense for the QB.

Yet, Patrick’s time spent in Switzerland wasn’t all with his family. The QB, despite being in St. Moritz, was actively observing the reveal of Adidas’ historic deal with his alma mater, Texas Tech.

Adidas Reveals Historic Texas Tech Deal With a Patrick Mahomes Reference

Ever since Patrick was drafted by the Chiefs, the QB has been an Adidas guy through and through. However, this wasn’t the case in his college days, as Texas Tech’s apparel and equipment partner was Under Armour.

Hence, in 2021, Patrick pasted an Adidas sticker over the Under Armour logo on his Texas Tech jersey while cheering for his alma mater at the Big Four. Not so surprisingly, the three-time Super Bowl winner’s cheeky antics instantly went viral.

Luckily for him, he no longer needs to engage in such antics, as Adidas has now become Texas Tech’s official apparel, merchandise, and equipment partner for the next 10 years. The announcement of a historic deal like this had to be special and, thankfully, the apparel giant’s social media team delivered big time.

The announcement video saw a giant band-aid-esque sticker in the middle of the field. As the frame zoomed in, the sticker was removed by a helicopter, revealing the logos of Adidas, Texas Tech, and Patrick Mahomes. The QB, too, was thrilled with the reveal and reposted the announcement video on his social media accounts.

For stars like Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes, even off-seasons aren’t fully devoid of work. However, what sets them apart is their elite conditioning of their mind and body despite their hectic schedule.

Fans would be super excited to see how the Chiefs perform this season. If the team has a chance of pulling off a three-peat, it solely relies on their star QB. Luckily for the Chiefs Nation, he is looking happy and fit!