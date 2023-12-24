Patrick Mahomes Addresses How Taylor Swift Has “Embraced” His Wife Brittany As a Friend After Becoming a Part of the Chiefs

Taylor Swift has been the apple of the eye of the Kansas City Chiefs fam, also bringing a new focus on the NFL. Her closeness with the Chiefs WAGS did not go unnoticed as she has been spotted with Brittany Mahomes frequently. The growing proximity between the star wife and girlfriend has Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes pleased with their joyful ride.

In his appearance at the ‘CBS Mornings’ with Nate Burleson, Mahoms shed light on what the iconic singer’s aura has brought to the Chiefs.

“She is part of the Chiefs kingdom now and she’s part of the team. ”

But most importantly he appreciated how Taylor Swift has embraced Brittany as a new friend.

“She’s embraced Britney and they’ve built a friendship as well and so for me, it’s just- it’s Travis man… and he’s lucky enough to be with a great girl and a great woman.”

Mahomes has managed to clear the air following the rumors of beef between Swift and Brittany Mahomes. Most of the rumors were also quashed by the two ladies having a blast on the sidelines as the Chiefs crushed the Patriots with a 27-17 victory.

Patrick Mahomes Open Up About Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has been welcomed with open arms by most of the NFL community. However, the intrigue around her dynamics with Kelce’s teammates is another story that interests the fans. A revelation affirming her cordiality with Kelce’s friends was made in the same interview by the Chiefs QB.

He mentioned that Taylor was easy to interact with, in spite of being a top-tier personality from a different profession. He didn’t just present his point of view but also has seen it through the eyes of Travis and Brittany.

“It’s been cool to kind of interact with her and see cuz she’s top tier of her profession and see how she drives and she becomes that dude. It’s really cool to hear about and to see. Now I have a firsthand look at that through Brittany and Travis’ eyes and it is really cool.”

Mahomes called Travis Kelce and his girlfriend ‘a dynamite’ duo, suggesting the name ‘T&T’ to reference them. He pointed out that they are the pieces that fit together perfectly. This narrative was exclusively appreciated by the CBS Mornings hosts, who liked the T&T moniker as well. The couple has amazed the media and the fanbase with a relationship that is growing stronger by the day.