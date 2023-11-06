“Bro Hugged the Mascot First”: NFL World Reacts To a Chiefs Fan Proposing During Game At Frankfurt

The NFL showdown for the Chiefs at Frankfurt turned into a humor carnival for netizens for the strangest reason. As the Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their game against the Dolphins the competitive spirits touched the skies.

However, just after the first quarter of the game, a Chiefs fan stole the spotlight by proposing to his girlfriend at the stadium. The sweet moment uploaded by NFL via X, turned into a wildly-discussed event when the person popping the question hugged the mascot before his partner.

Wholesome Game Day Proposal Tickles Netizens

It appears like the love is in the air for the Chiefs and their fans this season. In a video uploaded by the NFL on X, one of the Chiefs’ fans is seen proposing to his partner. The proposal was a success, with the partner appearing ecstatic and emotional as she said yes. The proposer couldn’t hold his happiness and turned to the mascot who stood next to him, cheering.

As he hugged the mascot, the netizens crushed the comment section with humorous comments, congratulating him while pointing out how he hugged the mascot before his new fiancé.

One fan pointed out how the guy did not even put the ring on her finger before getting up to hug the mascot:

One fan couldn’t help point out the typical sport fan behavior displayed in the video:

The proposal lifted the spirits at the stadium, which remained packed with eagerly anticipating fans per live updates.

Kansas City Chiefs Thrill Fans at Frankfurt

It is a crucial match for the Kansas City Chiefs, giving them an opportunity to rise above their crushing defeat over the Denver Broncos. Their transatlantic journey has proved to be an ordeal for a few of those who wished to play the match in the States.

However, the fan presence and Chiefs players’ enthusiasm created an ‘electric game day atmosphere’ before the match even kicked off. Transcending all expectations, the NFL fans in Europe cheered Travis Kelce who led the Chiefs on the field, and Patrick Mahomes who was spotted practicing his pregame soccer skills.

Sports anchor Jared Koller for KCTV5 updated the viewers on the Chiefs’ energetic presence via X,

This was an important game for the Chiefs, looking to settle their score against the Miami Dolphins. The former have faced their opponents 31 times including post-season games to date. While the Dolphins boasted 16 wins against the Chiefs prior to this, the score is now settled with equal wins on both sides after the Chiefs crushed the Dolphins 21-14, improving to 7-2 in the season.