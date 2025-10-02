“I Want This to be in Every Locker Room”: Tom Brady Bats for AI Massage Tech to Help NFL Players

Nowadays, it seems like every company is attempting to find a way to integrate artificial intelligence into its services and products. And for Tom Brady’s latest partnership with Aescape, things are no different. The former face of the NFL recently signed on to be the company’s Chief Innovations Officer, and is now one of the biggest advocates for their premier product, an advanced robotics system that utilizes AI and sensors in order to analyze more than one million data points in order to provide you with an incredibly customized massage.

Brady recently made an appearance on Fox Business to discuss what made him a believer in this particular machine. Suffice to say, he’s become a devout believer, and is now proclaiming that it may even have the potential to “change the world.”

“My belief is that health and wellness is all about keeping your muscles very long and pliable, and then fully functioning across your life. And if you can do that, you can take away from some of these chronic injuries that we all face,” the former Patriots icon said.

Naturally, the idea of a robotic masseuse may cause a bit of hesitation for some. After all, up until modern times, rendering a massage was an exclusively human activity.

Nevertheless, Brady is willing to suggest that he wishes it had been available during his playing career, and his new goal is to bring about a partnership between Aescape and the National Football League.

“I want this to be in every locker room, in every training room, in every fitness facility, around the world. Everyone understands the importance of working out and lifting weights,” he said. “You go to these beautiful facilities and they have hundreds of machines… they’ve got weight machines for every part of your body. We are so good at making our muscles really tight and really dense and stiff. What we’re not good at is making them long and pliable and unrestricted.”

Considering the amount of advancements that the NFL has embraced in recent years, it certainly wouldn’t be surprising for Brady’s goal to soon become a reality. Everything from the treatment and prevention of concussions to the rest and rehabilitation of its players have become focal points in recent times for the league.

Just in the last few years alone, we’ve seen guardian caps and Q collars take center stage on Sunday afternoons, so who’s to say that Aescape can’t be the ones to lead the way for athletes once they are off of the field and ready to relax? At least, that’s a question that Brady will likely be asking Roger Goodell the next time that two of them cross paths.