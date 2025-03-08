“Bro, Shedeur Drew a Fish”: Fans Crack Up as Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders Try to Draw CU Mascot Ralphie

Travis Hunter just had a heck of a year. He won the Heisman Trophy and completed the first truly elite two-way season in college football in quite some time. Now, he’s expected to be a top-three pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. But he’s not the only Colorado Buffalo with a big moment waiting for him in Green Bay on April 25. His cornerback-wide receiver hybrid teammate, Shedeur Sanders, is also nearly guaranteed to be a top-10 pick come draft day. With that comes plenty of spotlight and scrutiny.

However, despite all the pressure and attention the duo has been receiving through the NFL Scouting Combine — and will continue to receive in the coming weeks — both have managed to keep their cool. Sanders’ Combine media session, in particular, was heavily scrutinized, but he’s not letting it get him down during one of the most exciting times of his young life.

If you need proof, just watch Sanders and Hunter compete in a drawing challenge with Overtime’s Kieran Hickey-Sample to see who can most accurately sketch Colorado’s mascot, Ralphie.

As expected, Sanders was a bit rattled by the request, and said, “I can’t disrespect Ralphie like that.” Hickey-Sample chimed in, adding, “Ralphie scares me a little bit.”

To which Sanders replied, “Because you ain’t got a relationship with him,” while scribbling away on a whiteboard. Hickey-Sample kept the conversation going, asking, “How do you build a relationship with Ralphie?” Sanders shot back, “Win games.”

When it came to the final product, Sanders went all out, incorporating the CU logo within the buffalo. Hunter, on the other hand, kept it simple and was actually impressed by his own drawing skills, all while casually answering questions like Sanders.

“Hickey-Sample: I thought you loved Ralphie?

Hunter: Man, I’m scared of Ralphie… Don’t be picking on me, bro. I ain’t no artist…”

It’s great to see both of them having fun during such a high-pressure time, but those doodles should probably convince them not to quit their day jobs — one looked like a fish, while the other resembled a worm. In reality, they were supposed to be drawing a bison. And as expected, fans had some fun at Hunter and Sanders’ expense in the comment section.

Both Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders attended the NFL Scouting Combine last weekend. However, neither participated in drills, instead focusing on the interview side, both with team representatives as well as the media. They will have their chance to strut their stuff on the field soon enough.

Colorado will be holding its Pro Day on March 13, and that’s when NFL scouts will get to make their final on-field evaluations of the Buffaloes’ stars. Clemson and Illinois will also be holding their Pro Days on that date, though we can’t imagine they’ll have the same NFL scout presence as they’ll get in Boulder.