Trumping Tom Brady & Bill Russell in Championship Wins, Joey Chestnut Clinches 16th Mustard Belt & Shaquille O’Neal is Mighty Impressed

Tom Brady is widely regarded as the greatest of all time (GOAT) in the NFL, and his championship wins play a significant role in solidifying his status. With a remarkable seven Super Bowl titles to his name, Brady stands head and shoulders above any other quarterback in terms of championship victories. In the realm of basketball, Bill Russell stands as a legend when it comes to championship wins. Russell, who played for the Boston Celtics in the 1950s and 1960s, secured an astonishing 11 NBA championships throughout his career, a record that still stands to this day.

Advertisement

However, in the world of competitive eating, there is a man who has surpassed even the likes of Bill Russell in terms of championship victories. Joey Chestnut, known by his nickname “Jaws,” recently achieved his 16th Mustard Belt at the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. This remarkable feat not only solidifies Chestnut’s dominance in the world of competitive eating but also surpasses the championship count of Bill Russell and Tom Brady.

The significance of Chestnut’s 16th title was not lost on basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, who took to his Instagram account to share his admiration for Chestnut’s achievement.

Advertisement

Joey “Jaws” Chestnut’s Incredible Feats: A Record-Breaking Hot Dog Eating Champion

Joey Chestnut’s legacy in the world of competitive eating reached unprecedented heights at the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest. Battling a weather delay, Chestnut devoured 62 hot dogs and buns in just 10 minutes, clinching his remarkable 16th Mustard Belt and leaving fans and fellow athletes in awe. Although he fell short of his own world record of 76 hot dogs, his impressive total was still enough to secure a commanding lead over the runner-up, Geoffrey Esper, who finished 13 hot dogs behind Chestnut, solidifying his emphatic win.

With each championship win, Chestnut solidifies his reign as the undisputed champion of competitive eating. His 16 Mustard Belts exceed the championship counts of legends like Bill Russell(11 NBA titles) in basketball and Tom Brady(Seven NFL Titles) in football. Other than Bill Russell and Tom Brady, Henry Richard with 11 Stanley Cup Titles, and Yogi Berra with 10 World Series Titles featured in the post shared by ESPN.

Even Shaquille O’Neal shared the list of top championship winners across sports on his Instagram account and recognized Chestnut’s extraordinary achievement.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CuR1xRTr9s0/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

“Olympics checking in…”: Michael Phelps Playfully Remarks on Joey Chestnut’s Championship Wins

In response to ESPN’s post featuring Joey Chestnut’s historic championship win, Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps left a comment expressing his admiration. Phelps, renowned for his remarkable swimming career and record-breaking Olympic victories, left a simple comment: “Olympic 🥇’s checking in…”

It seems as if Phelps was not impressed with him being left out of the post. Phelps, with his extraordinary swimming career, has indeed won an unprecedented 23 Olympic gold medals, making him the most decorated Olympian of all time. By playfully mentioning his Olympic gold medals, Phelps is highlighting the magnitude of his own achievements while acknowledging Chestnut’s success in the world of competitive eating.

Fans were quick to react to Pheleps’ comment. A user wrote, “bro just told Phelps to stay in his own lane 😭😂 that’s the American spirit 🇺🇸.” Another user wrote, “😂😂😂 got eeeeeeem”. While some also mention that he was getting petty and some admired him for his achievements, “flex on em Phelps! 28 total medals 23 gold!! No one can compare!.”

The dedication and sheer dominance displayed by Chestnut in his relentless pursuit of hot-dog eating excellence deserve all the recognition and applause he is currently receiving. Joey Chestnut’s unrivaled success in the competitive eating arena solidifies his status as a true champion in his own right.