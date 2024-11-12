Jerry Jones Doubles Down on Stadium Remarks, Insisting His Team Needs More Priority Improvements

Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones wants people to focus on the real problems with his Dallas Cowboys. The Philadelphia Eagles thoroughly outplayed the Cowboys on Sunday, winning the game 34-6 in Dallas. This marked the first time Philly won at the JerryDome since 2017 and tied for their largest victory in Dallas since 2004.

However, much of the discourse coming out of the contest has not been about the team’s performance, but rather about the cathedral they play in.

The culprit for the blowout loss has been deemed to be AT&T Stadium, often referred to as “JerryDome” or “Jerry’s World” or “Cowboys Stadium”.

During the game, Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb was unable to haul in an easy TD pass because the sun was in his face. Reporters asked what happened during the play after the game, and he replied that he couldn’t see. Of course, because of the sun. When asked if he would support the implementation of blackout curtains to hide the blinding glare, the receiver answered with an emphatic yes.

In fact, WrestleMania and various concerts held at the stadium in the past have used that exact strategy. So, if blackout curtains are available, why not use them, especially if it’s negatively impacting your team? There shouldn’t be a thing called ‘home disadvantage.’

However, Jones was not so agreeable. On his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s Shan & RJ Show, the Cowboys GM doubled down on his post-game comments about the curtains (via: Jon Machota).

“Of all the things that we need to improve, that is way down the list of improvements. That stadium was built to feel like you’re outdoors. It’s the largest air conditioned space in the world. My biggest thought when we were building it was … make it look like it was outdoors.”

“Every venue has certain things that at certain ways and times can create an advantage. That really goes under the category of home field advantage. It should be an advantage to the home team. … It has been advantage for us to know where the sun is. I don’t want to change that,” Jones continued.

The logic of his words is lost on us here. In his previous comments, he qualified himself as a meteorologist by saying that everyone knows where the sun is going to be on a certain day a year in advance. If everyone knows where the sun is going to be, how is it an advantage for his team?

Jones had a point about his team’s priorities

Homefield advantages don’t usually result in blinding your own player on a possible scoring play in the red zone either. Once again, Cowboys fans had a field day with Jones’ comments.

While Jerry Jones’ credentials as a meteorologist or astrophysicist are under review, he did make a good point. The Cowboys should focus on much more important things than the sun after a 28-point loss.

For example, they could start worrying about their terrible defense. Over the course of this current four-game skid, the Cowboys have given up 138 points, more than any other team. They have allowed 1,619 yards (4th-most) and they’ve given up 694 rush yards (2nd-most) during that time.

And for those claiming Micah Parsons’ absence was to blame, we direct you to this past Sunday’s effort. Parsons played against Philly, and the Cowboys still gave up 34 points and nearly 350 yards of offense.

Oh, and did we mention their $60 million QB, Dak Prescott, is likely headed to injured reserve?

Dallas doesn’t have a proper RB either, which has resulted in just 3.8 yards per carry, the 2nd-worst in the NFL. And they still don’t have a secondary option in the passing game behind CeeDee Lamb.

Jerry Jones may have been way off about the sun. But he was completely correct in saying the Cowboys have more pressing matters at hand.