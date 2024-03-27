Brock Purdy Contract Rumors: San Francisco 49ers CEO Calls High Paying QBs a Good Problem to Have

In his second year as a starter, Brock Purdy led the San Francisco 49ers to two NFC conferences and a Super Bowl appearance. He is yet to graduate from his rookie contract, but an MVP-level performance last season — throwing over 4000 yards and 30 touchdowns — is poised to earn him one of the most lucrative contracts in the coming years. We saw it with Patrick Mahomes, and it won’t be so different with him. This situation, however, according to the Niners’ CEO, presents a challenge.

Advertisement

As per The Score on X, San Francisco’s front office is adamant about tying down Mr. Irrelevant and is expected to give him a new lucrative contract in 2025. It has been reported that the 49ers are willing to break the bank for him too. The club’s CEO, Jed York, labeled this ‘a good problem’, asserting that however much deal he agrees to in the future would be according to the market. He also believes not many QBs are making over $40 million right now and Purdy could add his name soon.

” It’s a good problem when the QB is one of the highest-paid guys on your team and in the league,” Jed York said. “It’s what the market is. Brock is going to ask for something that no one has ever asked for before. I don’t know how many players are marking over $40 million (annually) as a quarterback right now”

Advertisement

Purdy’s contract will come through without any hitches on the way, as the same club tied down now Rams backup QB Jimmy Garroppolo with a 5-year, $137.5 million deal. So, $40 million won’t be a hindrance for the front office to give Mr. Irrelevant, especially since he has earned it with his athletic prowess.

Brock Purdy Contract Amount Prediction

San Francisco’s head coach, Kyle Shanahan, believes in his young QB and has nothing but great things to say about him. While attending the Annual League Meeting in Orlando, Shanahan stated that Purdy’s performances have been laudable and consistent. Despite suffering from his first adversity during the 2022 NFC Championship game against the Eagles, tearing the muscles in his throwing arm, he has bounced back and delivered some of the best performances in his first full season. He is eager to be coaching the former Iowa State’s signal-caller.

“He’s been unbelievable,” Kyle said. “He’s done it week in and week out. He’s come back from a really tough injury in his first year. Had a hell of a year this year. Really hasn’t had an offseason yet with us… I’m pumped to coach him,” as per Coach Yac on X.

Advertisement

While it feels like the QB market is blowing up right now, with top signal-callers earning over $50 million, the reality is that only a dozen QBs are getting over the $40 million mark. While Mahomes has the biggest and most secure contract worth $450 million for 10 years, Bengals star QB Joe Burrow earns $55 million annually, making him the highest-paid shot-caller.

The Niners rookie has had a huge impact on his team, as the club has been able to make way for other players with his not-at-all-significant contract. Next season some of their biggest players — Deebo, McCaffrey, and others will be up for the new deal and the 49ers will have to prioritize as to whom to give the new contract first. If they agree to a massive contract with Purdy, we will see some unfortunate cuts from both sides of the ball. For now, one can only wait.