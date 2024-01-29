The Faithful were rewarded once again as Francisco clinched the NFC Championship Game against the Lions on Sunday. Overcoming a huge 24-7 gap at halftime to clinch victory, Brock Purdy and Co once more proved themselves. As George Kittle said, “They had us in the first half, not gonna lie,” but they flipped the tables and took home the George Halas after a dominant second half.

The Detroit Lions, yearning for their maiden Super Bowl appearance, leaped to an early advantage, establishing a 14-0 lead. This margin expanded to 17 points as the teams entered the third quarter. However, the San Francisco 49ers initiated a turnaround, as they’ve now done in both playoff games, and something they hadn’t managed all season. An electrifying catch by Brandon Aiyuk was the reason for this change, which further ignited the 49ers comeback.

Amidst the euphoria of victory, Brock Purdy, the San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback, extended a heartfelt message to the fans. His words were, “Faithful, we did it; come back. One more to go” resonated as a party of the win but also as a testament to the aid and perception the fans had in their group.

When Brock Purdy accepted the NFC championship trophy, his speech was filled with a sense of gratitude and humility. He stated, “First of all, glory to God. He’s given us this opportunity, man, and for us, it’s a team sport.” He’s grateful for the opportunity they’ve been given, giving a shoutout to a higher power for the guidance.

Purdy really stressed how football is all about teamwork and that every single player is key. He gave a special nod to the defense for their standout performance in the game. He highlighted, “We had the faithful behind us the whole way. We love you guys,” acknowledging the support of the fans.

Brock Purdy “Made it Happen”?

Sharing the spotlight during the trophy presentation, Kyle Shanahan, the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, didn’t hold back in commending his team’s performance. His pride in the team’s resilience and ability to overturn a significant deficit was palpable. “We need opportunities. We played as bad of a first half as we could but were still within 17 points. This dude made it happen,” Shanahan expressed, pointing to Purdy’s role in the comeback.

It wasn’t looking good for the Niners after the first half. Purdy was 7-of-15 for 93 yards. He was STRUGGLING to push the ball down the field, already bogged with an INT and a trigger-happy Lions unit. But then came the second half. The defense did what they had to do, and Purdy got cooking, completing 13 of 16 passes. His combined total of 315 yards, encompassing both passing and rushing, set a record for the most by a 49ers QB in a conference title game victory, according to NFL Research. Game manager or game changer, Purdy has managed to take his team to the SB in his second year as starter.

Further, while asked about the San Francisco 49ers’ adventure to this point, Shanahan pondered the lengthy course they’d traversed and the incomplete business that awaited them. “We got it done today. It was hard at the beginning—the character of our team, the type of guy we have. We can’t wait to go to Vegas,” His exhilaration for the upcoming Super Bowl in Las Vegas was palpable. But will the niners be able to keep this up against a dominant Chiefs in the SB?