Brock Purdy Status: Will the QB Start for the 49ers in 2023?

The rookie quarterback who took the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship Game had a good run last season. Even though he was the Mr. Irrelevant player, he made a mark in the league by performing stunningly. But Brock Purdy could not take his team to the Super Bow Championship game as a result of an elbow injury.

Purdy tore his ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow on the first drive out a 31-7 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles on January 29. He had surgery on March 10. The surgery should allow the quarterback to return as early as the start of the season. The head coach of the team, Kyle Shanahan, addressed the media and gave insights into when the 23-year-old can return to the field.

Will the young QB start for the San Francisco 49ers?

Purdy was supposed to have surgery on February 22. However, Dr. Keith Meister delayed it due to there being too much swelling in the right elbow.

#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan says the team will find out more about Brock Purdy’s prognosis after 3 months. Based on how he’s healing from surgery, it could be “6 months, 8 months.” Leaves the door open for Week 1, Week 4, whenever he’s ready. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 28, 2023

Hence, while talking to the reporters, Shanahan said that fans will know more about the Iowa product after three months. As per NFL Insider, Ian Rapoport, he could make a comeback in about six or eight months. Meaning, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft can return in either Week 1 or Week 4 or whenever he feels ready.

Here is the full context of Kyle Shanahan’s statements on Brock Purdy. https://t.co/elhLHQBOpU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 28, 2023

For now, the head coach thinks that the 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance has a chance to regain the starting position ahead of the 2023 season.

49ers GM thinks Brock Purdy will be the guy to start the team’s games

General Manager John Lynch spoke to reporters at the NFL owners’ meeting. There, he discussed the injured shot-caller’s health and asked if he should start the games when he was ready to play.

He said, “I think Brock has earned the right with the way he played that he’s probably the leader in the clubhouse. Brock’s earned that right to be that guy if we line up to take that first snap.”

Fans will agree that Purdy should become the starting quarterback for the team once again. With 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns, four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.1 percent, Purdy had a successful season. He was even more impressive in the playoffs, compiling 569 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.1%.