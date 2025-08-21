“I Don’t Believe in Aaron Rodgers”: Super Bowl Champion Casts Massive Doubts on the 41-Year-Old QB

For the second straight season, Aaron Rodgers did not participate at all in his team’s preseason schedule. Turning 42 in December, it makes sense that his team would let him take it easy in that respect.

However, it is a slightly strange occurrence for Pittsburgh Steelers HC Mike Tomlin, who has never allowed a healthy starting QB to skip the entirety of preseason before. He’s never had a 40-year-old signal caller before, either. Not to mention, apart from 10 snaps during his first season with the New York Jets in 2023, Rodgers hadn’t suited up for the preseason since 2018.

And while many are bullish on this new-look Steelers team, former Giants and Ravens defensive end turned ESPN analyst Chris Canty does not count himself among them. When asked which AFC North team he was most worried about, he pointed to the Steelers, saying it wasn’t even close, simply because he doesn’t believe in Rodgers.

“Whether it’s injuries or whether it’s age, it doesn’t really matter. And here’s the thing: as players age, they don’t get healthier. I don’t understand why everybody is falling into the hoax that is Aaron Rodgers year-over-year,” Canty said on First Take.

“We saw with the New York Jets, they were better off without him than they were with him. With the combination of Trevor Siemian, Tim Boyle, and Zach Wilson. They won two more games than when Aaron Rodgers started all 17 in 2024,” the Super Bowl-winning DE added.

"I don't believe in [Aaron Rodgers]."@ChrisCanty99 is more worried about the Steelers than the Bengals ✍️ pic.twitter.com/vNndMXIibC — First Take (@FirstTake) August 21, 2025

It is true that the Jets went just 5-12 with Aaron Rodgers and 7-10 the year before with that platoon of mediocre QBs. However, that can be attributed to other factors.

Rodgers’ pass attack went for over 3,700 yards and 31 TDs … that 2023 edition couldn’t even crack 3,000 yards passing and managed just 11 TD passes. 11 TD passes in an entire season for an entire team. Clearly, Siemian, Boyle, and Wilson weren’t winning those games.

Canty also pointed out that the Steelers are not exactly well-equipped to look after an aging QB like Rodgers: they were tied for the ninth-most sacks allowed last year (49) and were tied for the fifth-highest sack percentage (8.9).

“You’re talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers being bottom 10 in the league in sacks allowed from last season. … When it comes to the Rodgers of it all, I struggle to see how he’s going to raise the floor from what we’ve seen from the Pittsburgh Steelers over the last half-decade. Having experience don’t mean a damn thing if you physically can’t go out there and do the job.”

Those numbers are both much worse than what Rodgers dealt with on the Jets last year. While the Steelers believe their line will improve with 2024 first-rounder Troy Fautanu back in the mix, their other starting tackle, Broderick Jones, is already a big worry.

Canty also talked about the loss of Najee Harris, but that’s hardly worth mentioning. He was a plodder who never produced more than 4.1 yards a carry. Plus, they drafted rookie RB Kaleb Johnson in the third round this year to replace his production.

Aaron Rodgers has dealt with injuries in recent years, and being one year older doesn’t make him less likely to pick up another one. That suspect offensive line won’t help either.