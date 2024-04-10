Brock Purdy’s Silent Disco Moments With Newly-Wed Wife Jenna Purdy Win the Internet

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy, after leading his team to the Super Bowl in his second year as a starter, certainly won in ways; many haven’t been able to in a lifetime. He has won off the field too, as the NFL star recently said “I do” to his long-time girlfriend and fiancée of last year, Jenna Brandt. Exactly a month after the grand ceremony in Des Moines, Iowa, Brock and now Mrs. Purdy seem to be enjoying the honeymoon phase to its fullest extent.

A 49ers fan page, NinersNationSBN, recently took to their Instagram page with a video of Brock Purdy and Jenna grooving to Silent Disco. The newly married couple and five other people, mostly sporting Niners jerseys, are breaking it down on the dance floor, which seems to be a mini golf court. The couple, more joyous than ever, can be seen lip-syncing and busting the Kid ‘n Play dance move flawlessly. They were probably impressed by it too, as Jenna and Purdy couldn’t help but chest bump, all smiles.

This now-viral post has since garnered a lot of attention from fans. Several of them also flocked to the comments, with a few manifesting to have what the loving couple has managed to build together, while others didn’t shy away from taunting the NFL star with comments like — “Would’ve been better with a Super Bowl win huh.” However, the majority of the comments either congratulated the couple or went to label their outing as ‘Wholesome’. See for yourselves:

While this brief but wholesome moment has left fans in a frenzy, their honeymoon trip to the Caicos Islands sent an even bigger shockwave.

Jenna and Brock Purdy’s Honeymoon Photos From Caicos Islands

Shortly after tying the knot, the newlyweds packed their bags and left for the Turks and Caicos Islands. Mrs. Purdy blessed us fans with a carousel of romantic pictures in and out of the waters. They surely tried everything the island had to offer, from jet skis to fishing. They even shared a walk along the shores and posed for the camera with the sunset as a backdrop. Jenna wrote in her captions, “Honeymoon w/ my husband,” to which her hubby replied, “Wifffeeyyy❤️”

As the NFL regular season inches closer, we will surely get to see more of Mrs. Purdy on the sidelines. The Faithful, however, would want their playmaker to finish the job this season and bring home the big one. They had to settle for the NFC title in 2023, but the Iowa State alum would be looking to break their three-decade-long Super Bowl drought in the upcoming season.