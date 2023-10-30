Broncos Mercilessly Troll Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce by Playing ‘Shake It Off’ After Upset Win Over Chiefs

The Denver Broncos defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in an eye-catching Week 8 game. Despite the decreasing temperatures and the Chiefs’ ill quarterback, it was the Broncos who left the field victorious, ending a 16-game losing streak against their AFC West adversaries. While the absence of Taylor Swift—a recent good luck charm for the Chiefs—was noted, her presence was felt in a different way, leading to a tongue-in-cheek celebration that has gone viral.

The bitter rivalry between the Broncos and the Chiefs took an unexpected turn, with the scoreboard reading 24-9 at the final whistle. Denver’s defense had managed to contain star tight end Travis Kelce, relegating him to a mere six receptions for 58 yards. Meanwhile, the stadium speakers belted out Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’, a playful jab at Kelce, who’s been romantically linked with the pop icon.

Broncos Fans Ask The Chiefs to ‘Shake it off’

The Broncos managed their first win over the Chiefs in 17 matchups. The last time they got one over their divisional rivals was when Peyton Manning was under center in Denver. The Broncos were rightly overjoyed over this win, and couldn’t help but troll their rivals.

Denver’s Empower Field erupted in celebration as Taylor Swift’s anthem “Shake it Off” played over the speakers, mocking the Chiefs’ upset defeat. Social media took no time to congratulate the Broncos for the win, but also for the marvellous celebrations.

Replies ranged from playful taunts to praises for the Broncos’ witty post-game music selection. “Broncos Country, let’s troll!” one fan cheered.

“Biggest troll ever. 16 years in the making they deserve to” wrote another,

While a third succinctly advised, “I guess the chiefs just need to shake it off.”

The Broncos secured five takeaways, four on defense and one on special teams, in their best defensive performance of the season, preventing the Chiefs from scoring a touchdown. This marked the first AFC West road game loss for the Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes as the starting quarterback. While the Broncos’ win was celebrated by invoking the spirit of Taylor Swift, the pop star herself was missing from the action.

Taylor Swift Absent From Chiefs vs Broncos Matchup

Despite her seemingly important role in the Chiefs’ recent wins, Taylor Swift was nowhere to be found at the match in Denver. As she gears up for the continuation of her ‘Eras Tour’, her absence is obvious. According to US Weekly, sources close to the star suggest that she wishes to avoid being a distraction during the games.

It’s a delicate balance between support and spectacle, one that Swift is keenly aware of. Yet, as the commentators noted Kelce’s underwhelming performance without Swift’s cheering presence, it’s clear that her absence was felt on and off the field. The spectacle of Taylor Swift’s attendance at past Chiefs games, including her debut at a Chiefs game on September 24, has coincided with a remarkable winning streak for the team.

Speculation has followed that her presence somehow energizes Kelce and the team, though no one would argue that the outcomes of professional sports matches hinge on celebrity sightings. Nonetheless, the playful narrative continued, with even the commentators acknowledging the “swift effect.”

As the excitement winds down from a game that’s bound to be talked about not just for the on-field clashes but also for the post-game tunes, the Broncos have flipped the script. They didn’t just snap a losing streak; they also brought a dash of pop culture flair to their triumph.