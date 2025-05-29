“Bronny James Lookalike” Will Anderson Jr. Steals the Spotlight on Day Two of the Houston Texans’ OTAs

Aug 24, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

After the Houston Texans risked the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on him, Will Anderson Jr. rewarded them with a regular season performance that was good enough to claim a Defensive Rookie of the Year award and a Pro Bowl nomination. While he would miss out on the 2024 Pro Bowl, the 23-year-old pass rusher still managed to receive the 14th most votes for the Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Advertisement

Suffice to say, Anderson is set to become a staple of Houston’s defense in year three, and he seems excited for the opportunity. While arriving at his team’s facility for the start of OTAs, Anderson couldn’t help to contain his smile, breathing in the air and exclaiming that it “smells like football.”

While it’s good to know that he’s enthusiastic about the upcoming season, fans couldn’t help but take note of Anderson’s familiar look. According to several fans in the Texans’ comment section, the star defensive end bears a striking resemblance to one of the NBA’s most recognizable sons, Bronny James Jr.

That’s bronny James in the building? Hahaha — yours truly (@TheStatus12) May 28, 2025

Numerous comments indicated the same thing. However, given that Anderson is a few inches taller and more than 30 pounds heavier than Bronny, his appearance may be a bit more pronounced.

I know my Manz Bronny ain’t on the roids now🤦🏾‍♂️ — Mansa (@BigDubMoe) May 28, 2025

Others shared Anderson’s excitement for the upcoming season. Now that both him and his quarterback, C.J. Stroud, have had a bit of time to acclimate, some are expecting big things from Houston’s star players.

3rd year WAJ and CJ about to be special man.🔥 MVP/OPOY and DPOY. — HTOWN🤟🏼🔥 (@All_HTown) May 28, 2025

The Michigan native has reportedly already begun to make the most of his time at OTAs. When speaking with members of the Houston media, Anderson made sure to mention that he was impressed by the team’s newest offensive tackle, Aireontae Ersery.

If the second-round rookie is already managing to impress the likes of the team’s best defenders, then perhaps the Texans could be in for a surprise season after all.

“I think he’s going to be really good for us. I’m happy he’s here. Just seeing him out there today, going against our guys. Very athletic, can move for a big guy, can bend, and I’m excited to see what he does, and to just keep going against him.”

Considering that the two will be spending the next several weeks going to war with each other, Anderson’s initial assessment of Ersey’s talents bodes well for their future together. In adhering to the notion that “iron sharpens iron,” a healthy yet competitive relationship could help to improve Houston’s play in the trenches.

With a sack rate of 3.4 per game, the Texans’ offensive line proved to be one of the worst in football at protecting the quarterback. Thankfully, Anderson’s presence alone should help them to sniff out O-line talent rather quickly.

He may look like an NBA rookie, but Anderson is slowly developing a veteran presence that could allow him to become one of the true pillars for this latest iteration of the Texans. Even if Ersey proves to be more than capable of holding his own against him, the challenge should only help Anderson in his quest to become the next great pass rusher in Texans history.