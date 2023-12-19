Deion Sanders Claims Dak Prescott Proved Cam Newton’s “Game Manager” Swipe Right by Surrendering Against the Bills

Cam Newton’s “Game Manager” take was the only talking point all of last week. And according to Prime Time Deion Sanders, Dak Prescott’s inability to take over in the Buffalo game proved Newton right. Talking with Shannon Sharpe right after the Sunday night games ended, Sanders agrees that the game as a whole can be forgotten, it isn’t that big a deal for the Cowboys in the larger picture. But it should be noted that this is exactly the kind of game where Dak could have taken over and proved he is a game-changer.

Advertisement

In a 10-31 losing effort against the James Cook-led Bills, Dak threw for only 134 yards, with no touchdowns and an interception. Although even Josh Allen said that he felt like a kid who hadn’t worked for the group project and passed with an A, he still had a touchdown to his name in this run-dominant game.

Dallas struggled all game to defend against the run while the offense struggled to get any kind of yardage on the ground. Since the Bills defense had locked down the receivers, it became difficult for the offense to ever get going and find a rhythm. Thus, if at any point Dak Prescott, like is expected from Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, took over and made it his day, it would’ve given a serious push to his MVP campaign and overall silencing the naysayers.

Advertisement

Deion Sanders Thinks Cam Newton is Right

Prime categorizes the things Newton said as profound and he didn’t understand when suddenly people started taking shots at “the man” Cam Newton and not the “quarterback” Cam Newton. Since Cam- the man, has given the public no reason to critique him. Sanders says,

“forget the man, he’s a former MVP. Now, you start thinking this was one of those games, where your quarterback got to carry you man.”



And Sharpe fully resonated saying, “Sometimes we gonna miss the message if we don’t like the messenger.” They further discussed that this game not only proved Newton right but might’ve also diminished Prescott’s MVP run and put him second. And the Cowboys were exposed as the Buffalo Bills “got out on them and made them one-dimensional.”

Will three more games left for the Cowboys in the regular season, will Prescott be able to prove himself a game-changer? Not having much success on away fields and having the run defense and offense exposed like today raises serious questions for Dallas’s Lombardi dreams and Prescott’s MVP run.