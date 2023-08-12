Months After Elon Musk’s $44,000,000,000 Twitter Purchase, Odell Beckham Jr. Admits that the Platform Just Isn’t the Same Anymore

Odell Beckham Jr., the dynamic wide receiver for the Baltimore Ravens, isn’t one to hold back his opinions, especially when it comes to social media. Almost ten months after tech billionaire Elon Musk splashed a jaw-dropping $44 billion purchase of Twitter, now rebranded as X, it seems that Odell is ready to give his two cents on the new platform.

Known for his flair on and off the field, Beckham Jr. is no stranger to being in the spotlight, particularly with his active presence on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter. However, it appears that the recent changes brought about after Musk’s purchase have left OBJ feeling a bit out of his element.

Odell Beckham Jr. Weighs In on Twitter Evolving From ‘Blue Bird’ to ‘X’

Odell Beckham Jr. set the rebranded ‘X’ on fire by tweeting about the changed identity sarcastically. He wrote, “Twitter ain’t the same 😂😂”. Looks like OBJ isn’t so good when it comes to changes. Fans were guessing that OBJ isn’t liking the new version of Twitter (now ‘X’). Whilst, changes sure are inevitable, this one hasn’t truly seemed an easy one to accept. Just as he tweeted it, reactions started pouring in all with all sorts of salty and sweet comments.

The vision of Elon Musk for rebranding Twitter as ‘X’ and his efforts to distance the platform from its previous identity is been criticized by some. The potential sale of the blue bird logo and other memorabilia through an auction further underscores his commitment to reshaping the platform’s image.

The transition to ‘X’ marks a significant shift in Twitter’s direction, as reported in detail by New York Times. Generally, legacy stuff tends to suffer a downfall after major rebranding, but for the moment, ‘X’ is holding down the fort.

Odell Beckham Jr. Has His Say On The Zuck vs Musk Fight

Zuck vs Musk fight has gained much traction among the fans, given the intense rivalry and their raw arguments over Twitter. Recently, OBJ decided to align with either Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg based on financial considerations. In the rapid-fire round with ‘Bleacher Report,’ when asked about who he would bet on in a fight between Zuck and Elon, OBJ cleverly responded, “Imma go with whoever one I can invest with.”

Odell Beckham Jr. with his intention to invest wisely reflects his reputation of prudent financial management. He is also well known for making sound investment choices while spending fortunes on luxurious lifestyles, statement gifts for his family, and of course his possessions.

With the rebranding of Twitter to ‘X’, OBJ’s sarcastic tweet revealed his discomfort with the change. Nevertheless, ‘X’ continues to stand strong amid the transformation. Just as he’s decisive about his investments, OBJ’s candidness shines through even in his social media commentary.