New Stats Show Why OC Matt Canada Was Not the Reason For the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Lackluster Offense

When it seemed like things were going well for Mike Tomlin’s Pittsburgh Steelers, coasting towards the playoffs, they unexpectedly suffered 3 consecutive losses. The defeat in Week 15 against the Colts marked their third setback since parting ways with much-maligned OC, Matt Canada. Recent stats shed new light on Tomlin’s team prompting an important question- Was it Canada’s fault?

According to stats posted on X( formerly Twitter) by a user named @TheGhettoGronk, it appears that the Steelers have posted worse numbers since the change in their OC. With Canada- they were averaging 16.6 points per game and held a respectable +.500 record of 6-4. However, since his firing, they have averaged 14.2 points per game and currently stand at a 1-3 record.

Pittsburgh is now bottom of a tough AFC North division. The loss leaves them 7-7 for the season. Fans had mixed reactions to the worsening stats and expressed them as one said-

Reactions to these stats varied greatly as some fans defended the OC as one user said-” They’re still using his playbook.” One fan pointed blame towards the HC as they said,” Tomlin and his basics are the problem tbh.” Another user said something hinting towards a wider problem in the league:“A lot of teams have made scapegoats out of coordinators or players this season.”

Pittsburgh Steelers Coaching Questioned By Roethlisberger

Since taking over as the HC of the Steelers in 2007, Mike Tomlin has not experienced a losing season. However, despite this consistent success, the team has not made it to the SB since 2011 and hasn’t secured victory since 2008. Now Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger who achieved a Lombardy Trophy under Tomlin and spent a significant part of his career playing for him, believes that Matt Canada was just a small part of a more extensive issue and his former team is currently in a challenging situation.

On an episode of his Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, Ben discussed the Steeler’s tradition and toughness. He expressed the sentiment that there is currently no one carrying on the Steeler’s tradition and toughness on the offensive side. In the past, both their defense and offense used to intimidate opponents and Ben feels that some intimidation factor has been lost now. He said, ” People aren’t afraid to play Pittsburgh Steeler anymore.”

Big Ben highlighted a key aspect of the Steeler’s approach, emphasizing the importance of holding underperforming players accountable. According to him, players should take the responsibility of holding each other accountable and when they fall short, it becomes the coach’s duty to step in and do that. He perceives a lack of this accountability in the current team dynamics.

Despite the dismissal of Canada, the six-time SB champs have continued to struggle offensively this season. The Steelers currently rank 27th in total offensive yards, and 28th in passing yards averaging less than 200 yards. They are averaging just 16 points offensively as per Fox Sports. In almost every game they have been presenting a worrisome trend for a team aiming for the play-offs. Pickett has thrown for just 2000 yards in 11 matches with just 6 TD passes and 4 picks. His replacement hasn’t fared any better, turning the ball over 5 times.

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently stand at 7-7 and their recent loss has diminished their playoff chances to a mere 8% according to the New York Times. As they approach game week 16 against the Bengals opinions on coach Tomlin diverge. While many fans advocate for Tomlin to stay there is a speculation that Art Rooney may have a different perspective. After 16 seasons, he could be contemplating a shift to rejuvenate the team. Is it time for change on the sidelines of Heinz Field?