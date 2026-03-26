Julio Jones Finds His New Calling In Another Sport After NFL Career

Julio Jones was one of the best wide receivers the NFL has ever seen. His combination of elite size and speed is something we rarely see at the position. He’s now retired. But that won’t stop him from competing on different stages.

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According to sources, Jones was recently seen training as a bowler. Not only that, but he’s pushing to become a professional in the sport. That’s right, the former 7-time Pro Bowler could soon be on live TV as a literal pro bowler.

Furthermore, Jones isn’t messing around with his training. Sources say he’s spent over $20K on his bowling endeavor. It goes to show how expensive becoming a professional in the sport can be.

TRENDING: Legendary Atlanta #Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has been training and is becoming a professional bowler. Jones spent over 20 THOUSAND DOLLARS training for his upcoming event. pic.twitter.com/WrCm1N8Hwb — MLFootball (@MLFootball) March 25, 2026

After some light research, we found out that largely due to travel, lodging, and tournament fees, becoming a professional bowler can be very expensive. On average, a pro will spend $700 per event. Oftentimes, regional pros don’t break even and simply do it for the love of the game.

The top professionals in bowling earn around $60K to $90K a year. However, the average professional makes $34K. It’ll be interesting to see if Jones can eventually make a salary in the sport as well.

Given that Jones earned over $150 million in his NFL career, paying to become a professional bowler shouldn’t be an issue. And the training looks like it’s paying off, as he looks like he knows what he’s doing. Jones has a walk-up routine, a favorite bowling ball, and a nice follow-through.

All in all, we’ll have to keep tabs on Jones as he continues to pursue his bowling dreams. During his time with the Atlanta Falcons, it was reported that he took guys like Calvin Ridley with him to the bowling alley to unwind. Now, he’s trying to turn that relaxing activity into a second career.