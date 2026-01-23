Bruce Arians Says Josh Allen Is Not Qualified Enough To Have a Say In Bills HC Hiring

As the Buffalo Bills begin their search for a new head coach after Sean McDermott’s exit, one subplot has surprisingly taken center stage: how much say Josh Allen should actually have in this decision.

Recent reporting from Buffalo has made it clear that Allen, who was not consulted before McDermott was fired, will now take an active role in the upcoming head coaching interviews. Bills beat writer Jay Skurski reported that the quarterback has faith in owner Terry Pegula and GM Brandon Beane and is prepared to participate in the process.

That development, however, has drawn pushback from one of the most respected voices in NFL coaching circles. On the latest edition of Up & Adams, former Super Bowl-winning head coach Bruce Arians made it clear that while quarterbacks can be kept informed, Josh Allen is not qualified enough to have a real say in who the Bills hire next.

“I think you definitely keep him in the loop,” Arians said, before adding, “But a player shouldn’t just be deciding who the coach is. I think you should have a hand in it … just be informed and be a part of it.”

That alone sounded reasonable. But Arians didn’t stop there, as he laid out his non-negotiable benchmark for quarterbacks who deserve a seat at the table: championships. “I think first of all, you should have a championship ring on your finger… Give me a Super Bowl champion, then I listen a bunch,” the former Bucs coach bluntly said.

If this is the standard, then Josh Allen should not have any say in finding his next head coach. Despite eight seasons as Buffalo’s franchise quarterback, an MVP award, and seven straight playoff appearances, Allen still has zero Super Bowl appearances, let alone a ring. And in Arians’ eyes, that matters more than talent, stats, or locker room leadership.

Host Kay Adams pressed Bruce Arians further, trying to draw a clean line across the league. “So you have to have a ring?” Adams asked. “So Stafford gets a say. Allen shouldn’t get a say. Rodgers gets a say. Jalen gets a say. Joe doesn’t get a say?”

“That’s the way it goes,” Arians replied. Adams responded by calling the framework “very clean,” and it indeed is, even if it’s uncomfortable for Bills fans. In fact, it is even more awkward for the front office given the Bills’ current reality.

Of course, Terry Pegula and company need not give a dime about what the former Bucs coach says or thinks. But Bruce’s comments do underscore a hard truth: being the face of the franchise is not the same as being qualified to shape its leadership.

The Bills appear to be threading that needle by involving their quarterback without handing him control. Whether that balance can be configured to the QB’s favor may ultimately depend on whether Josh Allen can finally earn the one credential Arians believes settles every argument: A ring.