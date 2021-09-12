“David Johnson Got As Many Touchdowns As DeAndre Hopkins?”: Tyrod Taylor, Mark Ingram, Brandin Cooks And The Texans Are Shocking NFL Fans After Great First Half In NFL Week 1

Tyrod Taylor, David Johnson, and Mark Ingram are shocking the NFL world as they’ve raced out to a 20-7 lead, something most people didn’t see coming.

The Texans were projected to be one of the worst NFL teams in the league this year after it became evident that the Deshaun Watson situation wasn’t going to be resolved and that he wouldn’t be suiting up at quarterback for them.

Watson demanded a trade, but after 22 lawsuits were filed against him for sexual assault and harassment. The legal issues still have a long way to go before being resolved, but Watson has maintained that he wants to be traded. That means that Tyrod Taylor is QB1 and it looks he’s having a good game so far.

Also Read: “DK Metcalf showed up in the Michael Jordan fit”: Watch how the Seahawks WR tries to imitate one of his idols, NBA GOAT Michael Jordan before season opener vs Colts

Tyrod Taylor, David Johnson, And Mark Ingram Have The Jaguars Number

The Texans have looked absolutely dominant in their season opener against the Jaguars. While they weren’t crazy underdogs against the Jags, they definitely weren’t expected to be blowing them out.

Currently, they lead Jacksonville 27-7, and all of their offensive players are having great games. Taylor has thrown 14/23 for 229 yards and two touchdowns.

Brandin Cooks leads all receivers with four catches for 128 yards. Ingram has been the workhorse out of the backfield as he’s carried the ball 11 times for 34 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, David Johnson has one receiving touchdown of his own.

Tyrod Taylor to David Johnson to extend the #Texans lead to 14-0.#Tyrod has them ROLLING👏🏽pic.twitter.com/Ms845fKhNX — TWSN (@TWSN___) September 12, 2021

Mark Ingram gets the first touchdown of the season for Houston. pic.twitter.com/C1Px9d9VFV — Rivers McCown (@riversmccown) September 12, 2021

There’s still a lot of football left in this game, but for right now, the Texans are firmly in control of everything that’s happening and they should be in good position to win the game.

There’s been plenty of jokes as well, some of them not relevant anymore after Hopkins added another touchdown, but all in all the dominance the Texans are showing is very unexpected.

David got as many touchdowns as hop??? Surely not — tingus pingus (@JavierJChapa1) September 12, 2021

Also Read: “Multi-Billion Dollar Company Can’t Even Build Its Own Fantasy App”: Fans Can’t Believe That the Official NFL Fantasy App Was Not Working For Week 1