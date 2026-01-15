Fact Check: Was Hailee Steinfeld a Broncos and Seahawks Fan Before Dating Josh Allen?

The Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills are just days away from travelling to Mile High to face the Denver Broncos in the Divisional Round. It’s a big test for Allen, who’s chasing the perfect two-year run. After winning MVP last season, a Super Bowl would cap it off perfectly. But before all that, the QB might have to face some off-field distractions… involving his wife.

Allen married Hollywood actress Hailee Steinfeld in May last year after proposing in 2024. They started dating in 2023, and fans have spotted Steinfeld at Highmark Stadium more times than they can count since then. Some even call her a true Bills fan now, especially after those playful jabs she has thrown at Buffalo’s rivals.

But it turns out, Steinfeld might have a few skeletons in her NFL closet, with reports suggesting she used to root for her husband’s next opponent. And another team on the side.

Claim: Rumors have been swirling that Steinfeld used to be a die-hard Broncos fan. On top of that, she’s supposedly a Seattle Seahawks fan too, having been spotted rocking their jersey.

Source of the Claim: Ahead of the Divisional matchup, a couple of old clips and one photo resurfaced online. One shows her in a customized Broncos jersey dapping it up, and another is a short dancing video in the same jersey. The Seahawks video that popped up showed her flicking her hair while wearing their merch.

Verdict: There’s some truth and some fiction here. She was indeed a Broncos fan before dating Allen. That dapping photo comes straight from her social media, celebrating Denver’s Super Bowl 50 win over the Panthers.

The Seahawks claim, however, is misleading. She did wear the jersey, but it was given to her as a gift after she opened for Meghan Trainor’s “The Untouchable Tour” at the then-Century Link Field (now-Lumen Field) in 2016. So, not because she was a die-hard fan.

Seattle you were AMAZING tonight. Thank you for the love, and thank you @seahawks for the jersey. pic.twitter.com/iTYdxRv1hD — Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) July 17, 2016

The video of Hailee grooving to Hit the Quan is real as well:

All told, let’s not drag the poor girl over this. Those pics and videos are a decade old at this point. And obviously, she’s rooting for the Bills now. It’s also nothing new. Taylor Swift, who’s become one of the faces of Chiefs fandom, used to be a Philly fan. Now she isn’t. Things change.