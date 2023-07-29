‘Lethal Mix Of Drugs’ Caused NFL Legend Ray Lewis’ 28 Y/O Son’s Tragic Demise

It was a dark day for the NFL world when the tragic news of the death of NFL legend Ray Lewis’ son broke out on 15th June this year. The cause of death was not announced immediately, but a recent TMZ article reported that the autopsy declared the death to be caused by a lethal mix of drugs that were found in his system.

As per TMZ, the cops on the night of the incident received a call for a medical emergency at a residence in Florida on June 14th. Upon arrival, they discovered Ray Lewis III in an unresponsive state. The cops further elaborated that one of his friends was screaming for Narcan which is typically used to control drug overdoses. However, upon administering it Lewis was still unresponsive. A few moments later he was declared dead.

Cause Of Death Of Ray Lewis III

According to medical examiner documents as reported by TMZ, the 28-year-old was intoxicated with fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine which led to his death. However, the Toxicology report suggested that in addition to the aforementioned drugs his body was also intoxicated with alcohol and alprazolam. Alprazolam is a blue pill which is a generic name for the anti-anxiety drug Xanax.

Ray Lewis III was a phenomenal running back at Lake Mary Prep in Florida where he carried the ball 190 times for 1,898 yards and scored 20 touchdowns in his senior year. Following that he started off his college journey in Miami which is also his father’s alma mater. But he later transferred to Coastal Carolina and eventually landed with Virginia Union.

The NFL legend’s son later took his football journey to a new arena when he started playing indoor football for the Wyoming Mustangs in 2021. He played seven games for the team during the 2021-2022 season.

NFL Mourns the Death Of 28-Year-Old Ray Lewis III

The Ravens legend Ray Lewis gave a stirring speech at his son’s funeral which made everyone emotional. “We will see you again,” Lewis said. “28 years, watching my first-born child… the referees thought I was crazy running up and down the sideline… Everybody that’s here in this room today for my son, from the deepest corners of my family’s heart, thank you.”

He continued, “My son used to always say to me, ‘Pops, let’s make today a good day.’ And today, now that I finally see my son’s physical body, you will make today a good day.”

Mourning the death of the young soul, ex-NFL star Michael Irvin shared glimpses from the funeral and penned down a note praying for Ray Lewis’ family. May no father have to bear the pain that Ray Lewis has gone through.